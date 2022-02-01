DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (PR1Z) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Feb-2022 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE

DEALING DATE: 31/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.5354

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2147515

CODE: PR1Z

ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1Z

