Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INDW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Feb-2022 / 09:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 31-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 460.7888

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28044

CODE: INDW LN

ISIN: LU0533033584

