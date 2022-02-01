Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Akanda veröffentlicht Prospekt für Nasdaq-IPO! Schnelle Kursverdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABB6 ISIN: GB00BZ4BQC70 Ticker-Symbol: JMT2 
Tradegate
01.02.22
11:25 Uhr
22,800 Euro
-0,800
-3,39 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,61023,33011:42
22,74023,19011:42
PR Newswire
01.02.2022 | 10:04
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Johnson Matthey announces price increase

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Matthey, a leader in sustainable technologies, has announced that portions of its chemicals and fuels and energy businesses are implementing price increases, effective immediately or as contracts permit. The need for these price increases is driven by the escalation of energy and key raw material costs, rising logistics and packaging material costs.

Despite ongoing commercial excellence initiatives, it is no longer possible to continue to offset these unprecedented conditions. As the company continues to face inflationary pressures across supply chains it has become necessary to implement a price increase across the businesses by 15%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies that enable a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers' products. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today about 15,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us. For more information, visit www.matthey.com

Inspiring science, enhancing life

JOHNSON MATTHEY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.