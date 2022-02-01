- (PLX AI) - Novozymes shares fluctuated in morning trading as stronger-than-expected organic growth came up against weaker-than-expected margins, analysts said.
- • Q4 organic growth of 7% beat consensus of 5.4%, but EBIT margin of 21% was below estimates of 22.8%
- • Company sees 3-7% organic growth in 2022 and 25-26% EBIT margin
- • The margin outlook implies 1% miss on EBIT for the year, which initially took the stock down
- • But the strong organic growth beat driven by Food, Beverages and Human Health took precedence later in the trading session and shares rebounded to trade up 2%
