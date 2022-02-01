Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.02.2022
Akanda veröffentlicht Prospekt für Nasdaq-IPO! Schnelle Kursverdopplung?
01.02.2022
Invitation to presentation of Coor's 2021 Year End Report on February 10, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coor Service Management will be publishing its Full Year Report for 2021 on February 10, at 07:30 CET. Accordingly, we're inviting investors, analysts and media to a webcast (in English) on February 10, at 10:00 CET, where Coor's President and CEO AnnaCarin Grandin together with CFO and IR Director Klas Elmberg will present and comment on the Full Year Report.

To participate in the webcast, please register in advance via the following link:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=8E350BD2-7FCE-4025-A07B-9AA18EE83341

To listen to the presentation by telephone, dial +46850558356 (Sweden) +4723963938 (Norway), +4578723251 (Denmark), +358923195172 (Finland) or +443333009269 (England).

The power point presented as well as a recording of the webcast will be published on the Company's website www.coor.com under the Investors/Reports and presentations-tab.

Please find more information, images etc. at www.coor.com or contact:

Klas Elmberg, CFO and IR Director, Coor
+46 10 559 65 80
klas.elmberg@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor
+46 10 559 55 19
magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, DNV-GL, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/coor/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-coor-s-2021-year-end-report-on-february-10--2022,c3496066

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8962/3496066/1527921.pdf

Press release Coor

© 2022 PR Newswire
