An international group of researchers has achieved the highest fill factor reported for perovskite cells of any size to date. The device was fabricated with a nitrogen-doped titanium oxide (TiOxNy) electron transport layer aimed at improving charge transport between the cell's perovskite absorber and the electrodes.An Australian-Chinese research group has fabricated a 1 cm2 perovskite solar cell with a certified power conversion efficiency of 22.6% and an average fill factor of 85.3%. The device was built with a nitrogen-doped titanium oxide (TiOxNy) electron transport layer aimed at improving ...

