Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 1
[01.02.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.01.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,471,000.00
|EUR
|0
|121,273,437.62
|9.7244
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.01.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|986,610.65
|97.878
