

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, after having gained sharply in the previous session on worries over possible disruptions in supply due to mounting political tensions in Europe and the Middle East.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.9 percent to $88.43 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down nearly 1 percent at $87.31.



Weekly U.S. inventory data from American Petroleum Institute (API) is on tap, with analysts expecting an increase in crude stockpiles. Analysts expect crude stocks to have risen by 1.8 million barrels.



The API issues its inventory report later today. U.S. crude production rose 2 percent in November to 11.753 million barrels per day, according to a monthly report on Monday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.



Investors also kept an eye on developments in the Ukraine and an upcoming OPEC meeting for direction.



'I would not expect a lot of deviation from the plan,' an OPEC+ delegate reportedly said of Wednesday's meeting.



The OPEC and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+ are likely to stick with a planned rise in their oil output target for March despite signs of a sustained recovery in Asian oil demand.







