VanEck Vectors UCITS ETF - Rebranding VanEck Vectors UCITS ETFs plc

Rebranding VanEck VectorsUCITS ETFs plc

VanEck wishes to announce that the Shareholders of VanEck Vectors UCITS ETFs plc (hereinafter the "Company") approved the name change of the Company at the extraordinary general meeting held on 31 January 2022. The change of name of the Company is effective as of 31 January 2022. Subject to approval of the Prospectus and supplements by the CBI, the names of the Sub-funds will change with effect from 16 February 2022 to the following:

Old name of the Company: VanEck Vectors UCITS ETFs plc New name of the Company: VanEck UCITS ETFs plc

ISIN Old name of the Sub-fund New name of the Sub-fund IE00BF541080 VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond UCITS ETF VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond UCITS ETF IE00BF540Z61 VanEck Vectors Global Fallen Angel High Yield Bond UCITS ETF VanEck Global Fallen Angel High Yield Bond UCITS ETF IE00BDFBTQ78 VanEck Vectors Global Mining UCITS ETF VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF IE00BQQP9F84 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF IE00BDS67326 VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond UCITS ETF VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond UCITS ETF IE00BQQP9G91 VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF IE00BQQP9H09 VanEck Vectors Morningstar US Sustainable Wide Moat UCITS ETF VanEck Morningstar US Sustainable Wide Moat UCITS ETF IE00BDFBTK17 VanEck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETF VanEck Natural Resources UCITS ETF IE00BDFBTR85 VanEck Vectors Preferred US Equity UCITS ETF VanEck Preferred US Equity UCITS ETF IE00BYWQWR46 VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETF VanEck Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETF IE00BL0BMZ89 VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat UCITS ETF VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat UCITS ETF IE00BMC38736 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor UCITS ETF VanEck Semiconductor UCITS ETF IE00BMDH1538 VanEck Vectors Hydrogen Economy UCITS ETF VanEck Hydrogen Economy UCITS ETF IE00BMDKNW35 VanEck Vectors Digital Assets Equity UCITS ETF VanEck Digital Assets Equity UCITS ETF IE0002PG6CA6 VanEck Vectors Rare Earth and Strategic Metals UCITS ETF VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals UCITS ETF IE0000H445G8 VanEck Vectors New China ESG UCITS ETF VanEck New China ESG UCITS ETF IE000FN81QD2 VanEck Vectors Smart Home Active UCITS ETF VanEck Smart Home Active UCITS ETF

Subject to approval, the Prospectus and the KIIDs of the Sub-funds will be available on www.vaneck.com as of 16 February 2022.

With kind regards,

VanEck Vectors UCITS ETFs plc