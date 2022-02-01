VanEck Vectors UCITS ETF - Rebranding VanEck Vectors UCITS ETFs plc
PR Newswire
London, February 1
Rebranding VanEck VectorsUCITS ETFs plc
VanEck wishes to announce that the Shareholders of VanEck Vectors UCITS ETFs plc (hereinafter the "Company") approved the name change of the Company at the extraordinary general meeting held on 31 January 2022. The change of name of the Company is effective as of 31 January 2022. Subject to approval of the Prospectus and supplements by the CBI, the names of the Sub-funds will change with effect from 16 February 2022 to the following:
|Old name of the Company: VanEck Vectors UCITS ETFs plc
|New name of the Company: VanEck UCITS ETFs plc
|ISIN
|Old name of the Sub-fund
|New name of the Sub-fund
|IE00BF541080
|VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond UCITS ETF
|VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond UCITS ETF
|IE00BF540Z61
|VanEck Vectors Global Fallen Angel High Yield Bond UCITS ETF
|VanEck Global Fallen Angel High Yield Bond UCITS ETF
|IE00BDFBTQ78
|VanEck Vectors Global Mining UCITS ETF
|VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
|IE00BQQP9F84
|VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|IE00BDS67326
|VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond UCITS ETF
|VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond UCITS ETF
|IE00BQQP9G91
|VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|IE00BQQP9H09
|VanEck Vectors Morningstar US Sustainable Wide Moat UCITS ETF
|VanEck Morningstar US Sustainable Wide Moat UCITS ETF
|IE00BDFBTK17
|VanEck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETF
|VanEck Natural Resources UCITS ETF
|IE00BDFBTR85
|VanEck Vectors Preferred US Equity UCITS ETF
|VanEck Preferred US Equity UCITS ETF
|IE00BYWQWR46
|VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETF
|VanEck Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETF
|IE00BL0BMZ89
|VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat UCITS ETF
|VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat UCITS ETF
|IE00BMC38736
|VanEck Vectors Semiconductor UCITS ETF
|VanEck Semiconductor UCITS ETF
|IE00BMDH1538
|VanEck Vectors Hydrogen Economy UCITS ETF
|VanEck Hydrogen Economy UCITS ETF
|IE00BMDKNW35
|VanEck Vectors Digital Assets Equity UCITS ETF
|VanEck Digital Assets Equity UCITS ETF
|IE0002PG6CA6
|VanEck Vectors Rare Earth and Strategic Metals UCITS ETF
|VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals UCITS ETF
|IE0000H445G8
|VanEck Vectors New China ESG UCITS ETF
|VanEck New China ESG UCITS ETF
|IE000FN81QD2
|VanEck Vectors Smart Home Active UCITS ETF
|VanEck Smart Home Active UCITS ETF
Subject to approval, the Prospectus and the KIIDs of the Sub-funds will be available on www.vaneck.com as of 16 February 2022.
With kind regards,
VanEck Vectors UCITS ETFs plc
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de