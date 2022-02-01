Anzeige
01.02.2022
VanEck Vectors UCITS ETF - Rebranding VanEck Vectors UCITS ETFs plc

London, February 1

Rebranding VanEck VectorsUCITS ETFs plc

VanEck wishes to announce that the Shareholders of VanEck Vectors UCITS ETFs plc (hereinafter the "Company") approved the name change of the Company at the extraordinary general meeting held on 31 January 2022. The change of name of the Company is effective as of 31 January 2022. Subject to approval of the Prospectus and supplements by the CBI, the names of the Sub-funds will change with effect from 16 February 2022 to the following:

Old name of the Company: VanEck Vectors UCITS ETFs plc
New name of the Company: VanEck UCITS ETFs plc

ISINOld name of the Sub-fundNew name of the Sub-fund
IE00BF541080VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond UCITS ETFVanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond UCITS ETF
IE00BF540Z61VanEck Vectors Global Fallen Angel High Yield Bond UCITS ETFVanEck Global Fallen Angel High Yield Bond UCITS ETF
IE00BDFBTQ78VanEck Vectors Global Mining UCITS ETFVanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
IE00BQQP9F84VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETFVanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
IE00BDS67326VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond UCITS ETFVanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond UCITS ETF
IE00BQQP9G91VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETFVanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
IE00BQQP9H09VanEck Vectors Morningstar US Sustainable Wide Moat UCITS ETFVanEck Morningstar US Sustainable Wide Moat UCITS ETF
IE00BDFBTK17VanEck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETFVanEck Natural Resources UCITS ETF
IE00BDFBTR85VanEck Vectors Preferred US Equity UCITS ETFVanEck Preferred US Equity UCITS ETF
IE00BYWQWR46VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETFVanEck Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETF
IE00BL0BMZ89VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat UCITS ETFVanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat UCITS ETF
IE00BMC38736VanEck Vectors Semiconductor UCITS ETFVanEck Semiconductor UCITS ETF
IE00BMDH1538VanEck Vectors Hydrogen Economy UCITS ETFVanEck Hydrogen Economy UCITS ETF
IE00BMDKNW35VanEck Vectors Digital Assets Equity UCITS ETFVanEck Digital Assets Equity UCITS ETF
IE0002PG6CA6VanEck Vectors Rare Earth and Strategic Metals UCITS ETFVanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals UCITS ETF
IE0000H445G8VanEck Vectors New China ESG UCITS ETFVanEck New China ESG UCITS ETF
IE000FN81QD2VanEck Vectors Smart Home Active UCITS ETFVanEck Smart Home Active UCITS ETF

Subject to approval, the Prospectus and the KIIDs of the Sub-funds will be available on www.vaneck.com as of 16 February 2022.

With kind regards,
VanEck Vectors UCITS ETFs plc

