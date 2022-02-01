- (PLX AI) - Stanley Black & Decker Q4 revenue USD 4,100 million vs. estimate USD 4,500 million
- • Q4 EPS USD 1.77
- • Outlook FY 2022 adj. EPS $12-12.50; consensus $11.97
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:21
|Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q4
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled $328.2 million, or $1.99 per share....
|12:10
|Stanley Black & Decker 2022 Adj. EPS Guidance Higher Than Consensus
|12:10
|Stanley Black & Decker Non-GAAP EPS of $2.43 beats by $0.39, revenue of $4.06B misses by $370M
|Mo
|Stanley Black & Decker Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
|Mo
|STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. - 10-Q/A, Quaterly Report
