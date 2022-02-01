- (PLX AI) - Bio-Techne Q2 EPS USD 1.94.
- • Q2 revenue USD 269.3 million vs. estimate USD 267 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|330,00
|338,00
|12:33
|330,00
|338,00
|12:33
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:40
|Bio-Techne Q2 Adjusted EPS USD 1.88 vs. Estimate USD 1.79
|(PLX AI) - Bio-Techne Q2 EPS USD 1.94.• Q2 revenue USD 269.3 million vs. estimate USD 267 million
► Artikel lesen
|12:35
|BIO-TECHNE Corp - 8-K, Current Report
|Mo
|Bio-Techne FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
|05.01.
|SomaLogic, Bio-Techne lead postmarket gainers; Berkeley Lights, ATA Creativity Global among losers
|05.01.
|Akoya Biosciences, Inc.: Akoya Biosciences and Bio-Techne Partner to Deliver Automated Spatial Multiomics Workflow with Industry-Leading Speed and Resolution
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
|330,00
|+1,85 %