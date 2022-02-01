

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - UPS (UPS) said its fourth quarter operating profit increased 37.7% year-on-year on an adjusted basis. Consolidated revenue were up 11.5% from prior year. Looking forward, the company expects to deliver 2023 consolidated revenue and operating margin targets one year early. For the full year 2022, the company projects revenue of about $102 billion, an adjusted operating margin of approximately 13.7% and adjusted return on invested capital to be above 30%.



Fourth quarter adjusted EPS increased 35.0% to $3.59. On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated operating profit was $3.9 billion, an increase of 91.0% from a year ago. EPS was $3.52, for the quarter.



Consolidated revenues were $27.8 billion, an increase of 11.5% from last year. Analysts on average had estimated $27.06 billion in revenue.



For 2022, the company targets capital expenditures to be approximately $5.5 billion, dividend payments to be around $5.2 billion, and share repurchases to be at least $1.0 billion.



The company will pay a first-quarter dividend of $1.52 per share on all outstanding class A and class B shares. The dividend is payable March 10, 2022 to shareowners of record on February 22, 2022.



Shares of UPS were up 4% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.







