Demand for disaggregation technology accelerates following Bidgely's success across global geographies

Bidgely's innovations in the field of energy disaggregation continue to advance with the roll out of the next-generation of disaggregation technology. Backed by an industry-leading 17 disaggregation patents, the company is once again pioneering a new level of sophistication and accuracy for disaggregation techniques.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005467/en/

Bidgely introduces next-generation energy disaggregation technology as global energy providers seek more sophisticated data-driven customer insights. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Energy disaggregation has become a proven tool in enabling utilities to achieve critical decarbonization and electrification goals, and serves as the foundation for hyper personalized customer engagement. Bidgely is experiencing rapidly growing demand from utilities and energy retailers seeking data-driven customer insights to accomplish strategic goals around customer engagement, grid planning, market segmentation, distributed energy resources (DERs) and electric vehicle (EV) management and more.

"For more than a decade, Bidgely has specialized in energy disaggregation to offer utilities a 360-degree view of both their customers and grid load. Today, utilities are actively seeking our expertise because we are demonstrating the unrivaled power of data insights for not only improving operations organization-wide but also energy efficiency and engagement among consumers," said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely.

Bidgely pioneered energy disaggregation in 2011 as the first company to itemize energy consumption usage down to the appliance level using meters already in the home. These appliance-specific profiles support a myriad of utility initiatives, such as inefficiency detections, lead generation for appliance-specific programs and more.

Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, Bidgely's disaggregation technology continuously improves over time to allow the company to service a broader range of customer types in both regulated and deregulated markets while becoming even more accurate. Using Japan as a test bed has already demonstrated early success in overall appliance accuracy and estimation improvements, and Bidgely's next-gen disaggregation technology has been actively rolled out for mainstream adoption with global utility partners.

Bidgely's next-generation disaggregation technology features include:

Load Disaggregation at Time of Use - identifying granular appliance usage in 15-minute, 30-minute and hourly increments; particularly important for utilities looking to target demand response users with high-load appliances and peak time usage.

- identifying granular appliance usage in 15-minute, 30-minute and hourly increments; particularly important for utilities looking to target demand response users with high-load appliances and peak time usage. Expanded Range of Service enabling utilities across global geographies and those with legacy 60-minute smart meters to provide additional energy breakdowns in the categories of lighting, refrigeration and water heating with greater accuracy and reliability.

enabling utilities across global geographies and those with legacy 60-minute smart meters to provide additional energy breakdowns in the categories of lighting, refrigeration and water heating with greater accuracy and reliability. Minimal Historical Data Required providing appliance usage results for new end consumers with as little as 30 days (or first billing cycle) of historical energy data.

providing appliance usage results for new end consumers with as little as 30 days (or first billing cycle) of historical energy data. Solar Electric Vehicle (EV) Disaggregation - accurately identifying when and how much EV charging takes place at the home to tailor load management programs; estimating solar generation based on customers' grid needs.

To learn more about the next generation of Bidgely's disaggregation technology, download the research brief: Energy Load Disaggregation Just Became Even Smarter (Hybrid 2.0).

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, whether it is smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs to TOU rate designs and tariffs; UtilityAI energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005467/en/

Contacts:

Christine Bennett

Bidgely

press@bidgely.com