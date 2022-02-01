Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Akanda veröffentlicht Prospekt für Nasdaq-IPO! Schnelle Kursverdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB6R ISIN: CA7481401007 Ticker-Symbol: YXEP 
Stuttgart
01.02.22
12:34 Uhr
0,140 Euro
-0,001
-0,71 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
01.02.2022 | 13:08
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Quebec Precious Metals - Corporate Update

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) announces that Jean-François Meilleur, President and Director, has stepped down from responsibilities with the Company, including as a director, effective as of the date hereof, to pursue other opportunities. This change is supported by the Board of directors and will further improve the Board's independence.

Normand Champigny, CEO of QPM, stated: "Jean-François has made an important contribution both in respect of the creation of the Company and its advancement since that time. We thank him for all he has done for QPM. We wish him the best of success in his future endeavours."

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the Project and to advance to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information please contact:

Normand Champigny
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 979-4746
nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Quebec Precious Metals Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686520/Quebec-Precious-Metals--Corporate-Update

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.