DAZN GROUP APPOINTS AVIV GILADI AS PRESIDENT, BROADCAST PARTNERSHIPS

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZN Group, the leading global sports entertainment company, has announced today that Aviv Giladi has been appointed as President of Broadcast Partnerships, to oversee all joint venture partnerships.

Aviv will oversee DAZN Group's strategy to drive commercialization of the business, including WTA Media, FIBA Media, and the European Handball Federation (EHF). As part of this growth strategy, he will look to expand existing joint ventures and audiences worldwide and identify new global partnership opportunities.

Aviv joins having served as Chairman and CEO of global film production companies AI Film Ltd. and British Icon Group. With AI Film, he executive produced a number of acclaimed titles, including the Oscar-nominated film "I, Tonya." Previously, he established R.G.E Group Ltd, which controlled major broadcast media companies in Israel, including Channel 10 and Channel 10 News Corporation, The Sport Channel and Noga Communications. With this background, Aviv brings to DAZN a wealth of global entertainment experience.

DAZN's Global Rights Partnerships team works with leading rights holders to help commercialize their brand, expand their audience, and grow the popularity of their sport through enhanced broadcast strategies. The team works in partnership to drive media rights sales, production, and digital marketing to improve the capabilities and broadcast quality of sport around the world and create new commercial opportunities. For example, in 2014, DAZN formed WTA Media, a 10-year media strategy rights partnership with the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) which was the largest live media rights and production venture in the history of women's sport.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: "Aviv joins us at a time of great global growth at DAZN, as we broaden and strengthen our strategic partnerships, and transition our platform into a more expansive sports destination, benefitting our stakeholders, fans, leagues and the athletes themselves. Our goal is to make sports broadcasting more fun, interactive, social and accessible to everyone on any device, and our partnerships with rights holders, athletes and leagues are key to this. Aviv is a great addition to our leadership and will be fundamental in driving this strategy."

Aviv Giladi added: "DAZN Group has a brilliant portfolio of strategic partnerships and I look forward to further enhancing the commercial opportunities and helping grow new audiences for sports around the world. DAZN is gaining huge global momentum and I look forward to overseeing and identifying new partnerships and supporting our existing joint venture partners."

About DAZN Group??

DAZN Group is one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world. Headquartered in the UK and with employees in over 25 countries, our businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sports; from production, through to content distribution and commercialisation. DAZN Group is home to DAZN, the?leading global sport?destination, as well as the popular sport portal, DAZN News. DAZN is leading the charge to give sports fans around the world access to sport anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees affordable access on most connected devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and game consoles. DAZN is now live in more than 200 countries and territories after first launching in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan in 2016. Visit www.dazngroup.com for more information.

