Consumer Foam Market worth $50.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Consumer Foam Market by Foam Type, Resin Type (Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefins, Phenolic), End-use Industry(Bedding & Furniture, Footwear, Automotive), & Region (APAC, North America, South America, Europe, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Consumer Foam Market is projected to grow from USD 40.2 billion in 2021 to USD 50.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2026. The market is witnessing average growth across the world due to factors such as, growing end-use industries in emerging economies, increased use of consumer foam in sports & recreational products applications. PE, PU, and specialty foams are used in protective guards, life jackets, sports, camping and trekking mattresses, kit bag liners, sports shoes, glove lining of sports, and recreational industries

By type, Polyurethane foam is estimated to be the leading segment of consumer foam from 2021 to 2026.

By type, polyurethane foam is estimated to dominate the consumer foam market, globally, in terms of value. PU Foam has properties such as low heat conduction coefficient, low density, low water absorption, relatively good mechanical strength, and good insulating properties. It is available in a wide range of rigidity, hardness, and density levels. Low-density flexible foam is used in upholstery, bedding, automotive and truck seating, and novel inorganic plant substrates for roof or wall gardens. Flexible PU foam is widely used in the automotive and electronics industries and are expected to propel the demand for Polyurethane foam in global consumer foam market.

By end-use industry, consumer electronics & appliances is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of Consumer foam

By end-use industry, consumer electronics & appliances segment is projected to record the highest growth in the global consumer foam market, during the forecast period. The high growth of the consumer electronics & appliances end-use industry segment is majorly attributed to the surge in demand for sealing and insulation applications for electronics, which in -turn encourages the use of consumer foam in this segment.

Asia Pacific regional segment accounted for the largest share in the Consumer Foam market

The Consumer Foam market in the Asia Pacific region is accounted for the largest share in 2020. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key countries contributing to the high demand for Consumer foam in this region. Innovation, price deflation, and rising household incomes, especially in emerging Asian markets, have resulted in the high demand for consumer electronic products, thereby contributing to the growth of the Consumer foam market in this region.

Covestro AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Chemtura Corporation (Lanxess) (US), Recticel NV/SA (Belgium), Rogers Corporation (US), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), FoamPartner Group (Switzerland), Eurofoam Group (Austria), Woodbridge Foam Corporation (Canada), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Foamcraft, Inc. (US), Loyal Group(China), JSP Corporation(Japan), and Sealed Air Corporation (US). are the key players in consumer foam market.

