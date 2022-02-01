

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's industrial production increased in December, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.2 percent increase in November.



Production in intermediate goods increased 1.2 percent annually in December and investment output accelerated 4.3 percent.



Meanwhile, energy output declined 8.0 percent.



Manufacturing output increased 2.0 percent yearly in December, following a 0.8 percent rise in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.8 percent in December, following a 1.2 percent gain in the preceding month.



In the fourth quarter, industrial production declined 2.0 percent, following a 4.8 percent fall in the third quarter.



In 2021, industrial production grew 2.9 percent, after a 7.0 percent drop in 2020.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de