FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, February 1
FirstGroup plc
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
1 February 2022
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Exercise of options under the Sharesave Scheme
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that Anthony Green exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 5 pence each which were granted on 6 December 2018 at 70 pence per share, in accordance with the rules of the Company's Sharesave Scheme ("SAYE"):
|Plan
|Number of shares under option
|SAYE
|1,542
Anthony's beneficial holding of ordinary shares in the Company is 1,542. The transaction listed above took place in London (XLON) on 1 February 2022.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
Enquiries:
Jarlath Wade
Assistant Company Secretary
+44 (0) 7581 003252
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anthony Green
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Employee Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of option under the SAYE
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,542
£1,079.40
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 February 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)