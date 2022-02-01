FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

1 February 2022

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Exercise of options under the Sharesave Scheme

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that Anthony Green exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 5 pence each which were granted on 6 December 2018 at 70 pence per share, in accordance with the rules of the Company's Sharesave Scheme ("SAYE"):

Plan Number of shares under option SAYE 1,542

Anthony's beneficial holding of ordinary shares in the Company is 1,542. The transaction listed above took place in London (XLON) on 1 February 2022.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Jarlath Wade

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 (0) 7581 003252

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them