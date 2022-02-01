Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Akanda veröffentlicht Prospekt für Nasdaq-IPO! Schnelle Kursverdopplung?
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 
01.02.22
09:48 Uhr
1,260 Euro
+0,030
+2,44 %
PR Newswire
01.02.2022
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, February 1

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
1 February 2022

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Exercise of options under the Sharesave Scheme

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that Anthony Green exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 5 pence each which were granted on 6 December 2018 at 70 pence per share, in accordance with the rules of the Company's Sharesave Scheme ("SAYE"):

PlanNumber of shares under option
SAYE1,542

Anthony's beneficial holding of ordinary shares in the Company is 1,542. The transaction listed above took place in London (XLON) on 1 February 2022.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Jarlath Wade

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 (0) 7581 003252

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Anthony Green
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Employee Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Exercise of option under the SAYE
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
70p
1,542
d)
- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,542

£1,079.40
e)Date of the transaction1 February 2022
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
© 2022 PR Newswire
