Avant Brands, Inc.: Avant Launches Premium Organic Flower for the Environmentally Conscious Cannabis Consumer

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BUP) ("Avant" or the "Company"), an award-winning leading producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, announces the debut of TreeHugger, Avant's new brand curated for the environmentally conscious cannabis consumer. TreeHugger offers premium, organically sun-grown cannabis and enters the market with a pre-roll multipack, with flower to follow. TreeHugger speaks to who Avant is as a company: innovative and focused on delivering high quality products.

"By producing a product to a certified organic standard, Avant again raises the bar for new brand innovation while delivering on the high quality we are known for," said Norton Singhavon, Avant's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "While other companies offer organic flower, Avant chooses to set the pace and create a new industry standard with our ambitious goal of producing the most environmentally sound product on the market. This product innovation sets a new benchmark in the organic cannabis market. From growing, to packaging, to consumer experience, we have put an eco-lens on Treehugger that sets us apart from others in the organic cannabis market. By debuting a line that is not only certified organic, but also eco-friendly, Avant is pushing the envelope as to what consumers expect from the industry."

TreeHugger - Premium & Certified Organic Flower

Certified Organic King Tut flower in a 10 joint pre-roll multipack (3g total unit size)

Sustainable, all-natural, clean-burning bamboo cones

100% Recyclable Forest Stewardship Council certified boxes

Biodegradable cellulose interior bag

Biodegradable two-way humidity pack

Hemp-based labels

TreeHugger is currently available for purchase in Ontario. For more information about TreeHugger and Avant's other premium brands, visit: avantbrands.ca.

One Tree Planted

Avant is committed to supporting the local communities in which it operates. Studies show for every gram of cannabis sold there can be as much as 70 grams of packaging waste.1 As a company committed to minimizing its environmental impact, Avant has partnered with One Tree Planted to make a positive impact in each selling province, including Avant's hometown of Kelowna, British Columbia.

"Over the past years we have seen the devastating effects of global warming in British Columbia, specifically the recent forest fires in our hometown, Kelowna, which impacted many of our friends, families and employees," said Mr. Singhavon. "At Avant, we know planting trees is one of the best ways to sustain our planet and we are proud to support One Tree Planted and their on-the-ground reforestation efforts."

For every case sold from the TreeHugger line, Avant will contribute to the planting of trees in each selling province. The trees are planted by local partner organizations and community volunteers in areas impacted by deforestation.

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading cannabis company. Avant has multiple licensed and operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products for our highly desired and award-winning consumer brands, sold across both recreational and medical channels.

Avant's recreational consumer brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognoscente and Treehugger, all produced from rare and exceptional cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Yukon. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal, and through various medical cannabis partners.

Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BUP). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

