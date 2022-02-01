

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM):



Earnings: $8.87 billion in Q4 vs. -$20.07 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $2.08 in Q4 vs. -$4.70 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $8.80 billion or $2.05 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.93 per share Revenue: $84.97 billion in Q4 vs. $46.54 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EXXON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de