Jupiter Wellness, Inc.: Jupiter Wellness' Merger Partner Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Plans for Oral Dronabinol Solution for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease Agitation

Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals is pursuing FDA 505(b)(2) fast-track approval with its previously FDA approved oral dronabinol (THC) solution

Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals has completed a pre-IND meeting with the FDA, and intends to commence Phase II Clinical Trials in the 2H 2022; industry research and studies support targeted efficacy endpoints

Alzheimer's Disease Agitation (Agit-AD) is estimated to affect more than four million seniors in the U.S. with no current FDA approved pharmacotherapies available

JUPITER, FL and ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announces that its merger partner, Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leading drug developer focused on pharmaceutical cannabinoid APIs, plans to pursue an IND for its oral dronabinol solution for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease Agitation (Agit-AD). Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals' oral dronabinol solution CII is approved as SYNDROS® by the FDA for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in cancer patients and loss of appetite in AIDS patients who have lost weight.

Alzheimer's Diseaseis the most common form of dementia and afflicts an estimated 6 million individuals in the U.S., which is estimated to grow to 14 million individuals by 2050.1 Agit-AD is reported in 70% of patients with Alzheimer's Disease, and is characterized by emotional distress, aggressive behaviors, disruptive irritability, and disinhibition.2 There are no current FDA approved pharmacotherapies for the treatment of Agit-AD, with current treatment consisting primarily of the use of antipsychotics and sedatives.

"We are thrilled to announce the potential for our oral dronabinol solution, specifically targeting the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease Agitation, which is a serious, prevalent, and debilitating condition for which there are currently no FDA-approved pharmacotherapies," said Shannon Soqui, Executive Chairman of Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals. "Given the large unmet need for a viable solution for Agit-AD, we are pursuing a fast-track FDA approval pathway for our oral dronabinol solution. We look forward to working with the FDA over the coming months as we advance development of our oral dronabinol solution for the treatment of Agit-AD."

Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals has completed its pre-IND meeting with the FDA, receiving feedback on endpoints and a proposed clinical protocol. The quality and safety aspects of its oral dronabinol solution have been completed and have met the FDA's required criteria at the proposed clinical dose. Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals is in the process of opening a formal IND application with the FDA and if successful, intends to launch a single-Phase II study in the second half of 2022 as part of its regulatory pathway to New Drug Approval (NDA). The proposed Phase II trial design is a 160-patient crossover trial using the Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory (CMAI) as its primary endpoint. A positive signal would validate the efficacy of our oral dronabinol solutionon Agit-AD and guide sample size calculations for the pivotal Phase III studies.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is a leading developer of pharmaceutical cannabinoids focused on skincare therapeutics and treatments. The Company's product pipeline incorporates cannabidiol (CBD) to address indications including psoriasis, eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. Jupiter generates revenue from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products and other wellness brands. For additional information, please visit www.jupiterwellness.com.

About Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leading drug developer focused on pharmaceutical cannabinoid APIs, and owns the FDA approved cannabinoid drug SYNDROS® (oral dronabinol solution CII). SYNDROS® is FDA approved as a prescription drug for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in cancer patients and loss of appetite in AIDS patients who have lost weight. Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals is pursuing 505(b)(2) fast-track approval with the FDA for Investigational New Drugs (INDs) for its oral dronabinol solution, with a focus on large opportunities that have significant unmet needs with industry research and studies supporting targeted efficacy endpoints. Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals has a robust portfolio of patents and patents pending and pursues new intellectual properties for its drug products.

References:

Alzheimer's Association. 2020 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures. Alzheimer's Dementia 2020;16(3):391+. Tractenberg RE, Weiner MF, Thal LJ. Estimating the prevalence of agitation in community-dwelling persons with Alzheimer's disease. J Neuropsychiatry Clin Neurosci. 2002;14:11-18

