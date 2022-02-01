FinancialNewsMedia.com: NFTs and Play-to-Earn Gaming Trend Is Building a Slew of Opportunities

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Storied video game company Atari has found a unique way to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The company will be combining lootboxes with NFTs to create giftable NFTs, or "GFTs". Atari is teaming up with Republic Realm, known as one of the most active developers of metaverse and NFT ecosystem products to sell the collection. The GFTs will appear to recipients as gift-wrapped boxes that do not show the gift inside, just like a physical gift. The gifted NFT will then unrwa on a specific date, displaying various NFTs based on famous titles from Atari's back catalogue over its 50-year history. Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:GOOD) (OTCPK:GGAMF), a real money skill games operator, and game developer recently signed an agreement with Fork Gaming to develop and launch the play-to-earn NFT game Chosen Ones. NFTs for artwork, characters, and more are being used by game developers to bring a fresh experience to gaming. Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), and initiatives from companies such as Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) to build NFT marketplaces and integrate NFTs into games demonstrate a burgeoning market that is speeding up adoption and growth.

Good Gamer announced on February 1, 2022 that it had signed a master services and license agreement with Fork Gaming, to develop and launch a play-to-earn NFT game franchise, called Chosen Ones . Good Gamer will develop multiple blockchain application to create the Chosen Ones NFTs, artwork, characters, and a play-to-earn NFT-based blockchain game.

Fork Gaming will become the exclusive publisher for the Chosen One's franchise and Good Gamer will grant non-exclusive licenses for multiple products to Fork Gaming. This will include an NFT character generator, a minting machine, a smart contract generator, an NFT marketplace, and an auto-battler play-to-earn NFT mobile game. The NFT character generator will be able to create 10,000 unique Legendary Hero NFTs based on Chosen Ones characters, with millions of possible randomized trait combinations that players can use in the forthcoming game and in the Sandbox metaverse.

The Chosen Ones NFT Marketplace will be a complete and comprehensive marketplace where player can purchase and sell various NFTs to play in the game. They can buy, sell, and trade their NFTs in the marketplace, and use them to play in the game.

For example, those characters could be used in the Chosen Ones auto-battler play-to-earn NFT mobile game. This is a Unity-based mobile game where players can use their NFTs to battle in a futuristic arena-styled chessboard. Importantly, as part of the agreement, Good Gamer will receive 99,900,000 Chosen Ones Tokens which will represent 9.99% of the total outstanding token supply. Good Gamer will receive a 45% revenue share from the sales and resales of the Original Mints of the Legendary NFTs. Good Gamer will also receive a 25% revenue share on NFT rentals and marketplace sales and an additional 30% from all Ecommerce sales.

For more information about Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:GOOD) (OTC:GGAMF), click here .

Gaming Companies Are Growing and Entering Partnerships

On January 10, 2022, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), two leaders in interactive and mobile entertainment announced that Take-Two will acquire all outstanding shares of Zynga in a cash and stock transaction valued at $9.861 per Zynga share, with a total enterprise value of approximately $12.7 billion. This combination creates one of the largest publicly traded interactive entertainment companies in the world, with $6.1 billion in pro forma year-over-year net bookings for the period ended September 30, 2021.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced that it is planning an acquisition of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), the publisher of titles such as Call of Duty and Warcraft, for $68.7 billion. Microsoft's aim for the acquisition is to bolster its gaming business for Xbox and Game Pass, while also developing its version of the metaverse. The company stated that buying Activision "will provide building blocks for the metaverse" in a press release. The acquisition is the biggest video game acquisition of all time, and Microsoft's largest acquisition since it acquired LinkedIn.

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) announced plans to launch Coinbase NFT, a marketplace in which to mint, purchase, showcase, and discover digital collectibles. The company has also partnered with Mastercard to let users make purchases on its NFT marketplace using their Mastercards, without buying cryptocurrency first. This is aimed at making the purchasing process simpler and more accessible.

