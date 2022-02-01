Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - International Zeolite Corp. (IZC) (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company"), an international marketer and supplier of natural zeolite and zeolite products, is pleased to announce the engagement of Venture North Capital Inc. ("Venture North") for strategic marketing, investor relations and capital markets communications services. Venture North will arrange and attend meetings with professional investors, maintain ongoing contact and broaden relationships with the professional investment community on International Zeolite's behalf.

The Company and Venture North have entered into a consulting agreement for an initial term of three months, after which it will continue on a monthly basis until terminated by either party. In consideration of its services, the Company will pay Venture North CAD $6,000 per month (plus HST) and has agreed to issue 200,000 options to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"), with an exercise price at $0.205. These options shall vest at a rate of 50,000 quarterly for a term of 24 months. This engagement is subject to TSX-V approval.

