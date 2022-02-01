

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KFC and Pillow Pets have partnered to create the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler - a limited-edition larger-than-life chicken sandwich pillow.



Starting Tuesday, people can order the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler exclusively on PillowPets.com for $99.99 while supplies last, KFC said in a statement.



KFC has created a giant, nearly three-foot KFC Chicken Sandwich stuffed pillow plushie.



Pillow Pets is known for creating fun and functional stuffed companions made of super soft plush fabrics that bring a sense of comfort and nostalgia to all age groups, and the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler is no exception.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de