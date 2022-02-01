

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) reported first quarter adjusted net income per share of $1.08, compared to $0.73, last year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.89, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net income was $453.2 million or $0.88 per share compared to $345.3 million or $0.67 per share, a year ago.



Total operating revenues were $2.22 billion, up 11% from last year. Analysts on average had estimated $2.18 billion in revenue.







