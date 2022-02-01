InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.: The Sustainable Animal Feed Market worth US$ 58 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Sustainable Animal Feed Market Trends, Industry Competition and Product Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the market research report, the global sustainable animal feed market is valued at US$ 10.57 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 58.03 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 21.2% during a forecast period of 2022-2030. By region, Europe dominated the market with a share of 41% in 2021.

Animal feeding is the most critical component to ensure the sustainable production of safe and affordable animal proteins. Balanced animal feed is a key to a sustainable future for food products. Sustainability is defined as a safe, consistent, and nutritious feed supply for poultry, cattle, fish, and pets that maximizes environmental equality and natural resource utilization while positively impacting consumers', communities', and industry's social and economic well-being. A sustainable animal diet is one that is balanced in all nutrients and free of hazardous components, fulfills production goals, and produces animal products that are safe to eat.

The growth of the global sustainable animal feed market can be attributed to several factors, such as the surging demands for animal products, growing animal health consciousness among consumers, changing feed preferences by pet owners, high demand from livestock animal segment, increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of algae-based ingredients in animal feed, adoption of new science and technologies, and growing environmental safety concerns such as the carbon footprint of animal products. Animal feed directly or indirectly affects the entire livestock sector and associated services, and it is responsible for almost 70% of the cost of animal production. As a result, the animal market has shifted to sustainable alternatives like additives and different feed sources, likely to accelerate the growth of the sustainable animal feed market over the forecast years.

On the other hand, providing affordable, healthy, and suitable for the planet animal feed solutions is a big challenge to the market. Additionally, the rising cost of animal feed, the absence of regulations and standards associated with feed sustainability, and the scarcity of knowledge related to animal sustainability are expected to hamper the market adoption during the forecast period.

Geographically, Europe and Asia Pacific regions are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the rising awareness among pet owners and livestock owners regarding the health benefits of animal proteins and the growing demand for animal feed.

Major market players operating in the sustainable animal feed market include BioProcess Algae LLC (US), algal scientific (US), Fermentalg (France), MicroBio Engineering (MBE), Inc. (US), Corbion (Netherlands), Sabrtech (Canada), BlueBioTech (Germany), Euglena (Japan), Japan Veramaris (Japan), Global Algae Innovations (US), Culture BioSystems (US), AgriProtein (South Africa), AlgaePro (Norway), Algaia (France), Allmicroalgae (Portugal), Aquatic Energy LLC, Arbiom (US), Beta Hatch (US), BioKind (London), Bugimine (Estonia), Calysta (US), Cellana (US), CycleFARM (US), deep branch biotechnology (US), Enterra (Canada), Entobel (Vietnam), Entocycle | The Insect Farming Company (UK), Entofood (Malaysia), Entogreen (Portugal), Enviroflight (US), Feed Algae/SuSeWi (London), Green Plains Inc. (US), Grubbly Farms (US), HERMETIA , HEXAFLY (Ireland), HiProMine (Poland), iCell Sustainable Nutrition (China), Innovafeed (France), Kinnva (Singapore), Kiverdi (US), KnipBio (US), Magalarva (Indonesia), MiAlgae (UK), NASEKOMO (Bulgaria), nextProtein (Tunisia), NovoNutrients (US), Organic Value Recovery Solutions (US), Protifarm (Netherlands), Protix (Netherlands), String Bio (India), TEBRIO MealFood Europe (Spain), Unibio (Denmark), Veramaris (Netherlands), Ynsect (France), and Other Prominent Players.

Key developments in the market:

In July 2021 , Corbion ( Netherlands ) partnered with Truterra LLC, the sustainability business of Land O'Lakes, to support Corbion's soybean farmers in adopting sustainable agriculture practices. This partnership helps Corbion's US soybean supply shed farmers to collect crop production data to establish a sustainability baseline for each field

Corbion ( ) partnered with Truterra LLC, the sustainability business of Land O'Lakes, to support Corbion's soybean farmers in adopting sustainable agriculture practices. This partnership helps Corbion's US soybean supply shed farmers to collect crop production data to establish a sustainability baseline for each field In Jan 2021 , Fermentalg announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Suez, a domestic waste management firm, to form an equally-owned joint venture (JV) to develop algal photobioreactors for carbon capture. The processes that enable algae to trap carbon dioxide can lead to products that can be employed in biocontrol, human nutrition, and animal health, as well as improving air quality

Fermentalg announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Suez, a domestic waste management firm, to form an equally-owned joint venture (JV) to develop algal photobioreactors for carbon capture. The processes that enable algae to trap carbon dioxide can lead to products that can be employed in biocontrol, human nutrition, and animal health, as well as improving air quality In October 2019 , Protix ( Netherlands ) won the Dutch Innovation Award 2019. The company won the award for its progressive role in food sustainability. It has developed a fully automated production process that efficiently produces insect-based ingredients while using food residues as raw materials

Protix ( ) won the Dutch Innovation Award 2019. The company won the award for its progressive role in food sustainability. It has developed a fully automated production process that efficiently produces insect-based ingredients while using food residues as raw materials In Dec 2019 , Green Plains Inc. and Novozymes announced an exclusive partnership and commercialization agreement for biological solutions to produce high protein ingredients. The collaboration primarily focused on aquaculture, pet food, and innovative ingredients for application in global protein markets.

Green Plains Inc. and Novozymes announced an exclusive partnership and commercialization agreement for biological solutions to produce high protein ingredients. The collaboration primarily focused on aquaculture, pet food, and innovative ingredients for application in global protein markets. In February 2018 , Protix ( Netherlands ) announced the first-ever full-grown salmon raised on insect-based proteins. This significant step toward aquaculture sustainability accelerated the diversion from fish meal, which heavily burdens marine ecosystems.

Market Segments

Global Sustainable Animal Feed Market, by Ingredient Types, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Amino Acids

Phosphates

Vitamins

Acidifiers

Carotenoids

Enzymes

Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

Flavors & Sweeteners

Antibiotics

Minerals

Antioxidants

Non-protein Nitrogen

Phytogenics

Preservatives

Probiotics

Global Sustainable Animal Feed Market, by Products, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Algae

Insect

Single Cell Protein

Global Sustainable Animal Feed Market, by Livestock, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquatic animals

Other livestock (equine and pet food)

Global Sustainable Animal Feed Market, by Region, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Sustainable Animal Feed Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Sustainable Animal Feed Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Sustainable Animal Feed Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Sustainable Animal Feed Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Sustainable Animal Feed Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

