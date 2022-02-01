Gelion's Endure battery will undergo commercial tests at the 1.2 MW Montes del Cierzo testing field that the Spanish renewable energy company operates in Navarra.Spanish renewable energy company Acciona Energía will test the zinc bromide battery technology developed by Anglo-Australian manufacturer Gelion at its photovoltaic testing plant in Navarra. The project is part of the I'mnovation program, which Acciona Energy launched to assess emerging energy storage solutions through collaborations with companies from around the world. Ten energy storage companies participated in the program and four ...

