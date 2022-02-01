Trading Statistics January 2022

Stockholm, February 1, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for January 2022: The share trading decreased by 2.3% to a daily average of 4.184bn EUR, compared to 4.284bn EUR in January 2021. Compared to the previous month, December 2021, the daily average increased by 11.9%. Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 33.6% to a daily average of 339,201 contracts, compared with 511,128 contracts in January 2021. ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 54.6% to a daily average of 71.5m EUR compared to 46.3m EUR in January 2021. Novo Nordisk was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Evolution AB. Morgan Stanley was the most active member during the past month, followed by XTX Markets SAS. Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 72.4%, compared to 75.3% previous month4. The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange: For OMXC25 companies 2.3 larger For OMXH25 companies 2.0 larger For OMXS30 companies 2.1 larger Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was: For OMXC25 companies 89.8% For OMXH25 companies 93.2% For OMXS30 companies 91.5% 1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm. 2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. 3) ETF trading figure include Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm. 4) Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter. 5) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. About Nasdaq Group Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Berntsson +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.berntsson@nasdaq.com