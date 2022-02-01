AlgoSec: Roster of cybersecurity experts and Hollywood's Matthew McConaughey to speak at Connectivity Network Security Summit

Virtual conference to feature an impressive line-up of industry heavyweights discussing the pressing issue of cyber warfare and security

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Feb. 01, 2022, to celebrate the hidden heroes of InfoSec.



All too often, cybersecurity professionals remain unseen, protecting our connectivity as we enjoy our daily lives. Connectivity is a global virtual event designed to keep cybersecurity professionals and leaders educated, engaged, and entertained, while recognizing the hard-working individuals working behind the scenes.

The industry conference will feature talks from security experts and a keynote speech from Matthew McConaughey, one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading men. A chance meeting with casting director and producer Don Phillips led him to director Richard Linklater, who launched the actor's career in the cult classic "Dazed and Confused." Since then, he has won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Ron Woodruff in "Dallas Buyers Club," appeared in over 40 feature films that have grossed over $1 billion, and has become a producer, director, and philanthropist.

Alongside McConaughey, audiences will also hear from several security superstars including:

Brian Krebs: Brian Krebs is an independent investigative reporter who writes about cybercrime at the award-winning Web site KrebsOnSecurity.com. Krebs is probably best known for breaking stories on high-profile data breaches, including those that hit Target, Home Depot, Michaels, and Ashley Madison.

Mark T. Hofmann: A business psychologist and crime & intelligence Analyst. Mr. Hofmann is a profiling-expert who studied business psychology and conducted scientific interviews with criminals, psychopaths, and hackers to understand the internal perspective.

Mary-Jo De Leeuw: An international award winner, the "go-to media expert on tech" and appears on the national radio every single week. Furthermore, she is the founder of the international Women in Cyber Security Foundation and the founder of the Dutch Cyberworkplace where school dropouts are taught 21s century skills.

Oded Vanunu: With 20 years of InfoSec experience, Oded Vanunu is considered by many to be a security leader and offensive security expert. He's spoken on the subject at major events including BlackHat & Defcon. He successfully uncovers major vulnerabilities on giant platforms such has Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok, Amazon's Alexa, Fortnite and many more.

Robert Bigman: Former CISO for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and a global cybersecurity consultant. Recognized as a pioneer in the field of classified information protection, Mr. Bigman developed technical measures and procedures to manage the nation's most sensitive secrets.

To find out more about AlgoSec-hosted Connectivity and register, visit https://connectivity.live/

About AlgoSec

AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader, empowers organizations to secure application connectivity by automating connectivity flows and security policy, anywhere.

The AlgoSec platform enables the world's most complex organizations to gain visibility, reduce risk and process changes at zero-touch across the hybrid network.

AlgoSec's patented application-centric view of the hybrid network enables business owners, application owners, and information security professionals to talk the same language, so organizations can deliver business applications faster while achieving a heightened security posture.

Over 1,800 of the world's leading organizations trust AlgoSec to help secure their most critical workloads across public cloud, private cloud, containers, and on-premises networks, while taking advantage of almost two decades of leadership in Network Security Policy Management.

See what securely accelerating your digital transformation, move-to-cloud, infrastructure modernization, or micro-segmentation initiatives looks like at www.algosec.com

Media Contacts:

Tsippi Dach

AlgoSec

tsippi.dach@algosec.com

Jenni Livesley

Context Public Relations

algosec@contextpr.co.uk

+44(0)300 124 6100