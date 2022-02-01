Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies Announces 4-for-1 Forward Stock Split

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:TDRK), a real estate developer and advisory services company, is announcing its plans to execute a forward share split on the basis of four (4) new common shares for each one (1) old common share (the "Stock Split"). All shareholders of record as at the record date of February 28, 2022 will be entitled to the Stock Split. The total market value of the shares outstanding will not be affected because of this forward split. The primary reason for the Stock Split is to make Tiderock's capital structure more attractive to a wider range of investors. We are currently finalizing the filing for FINRA and are required to file with FINRA 10 days prior to record date.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies is a real estate investment, advisory services, and development company with over 20 years of experience. We specialize in deal structure and planning, entitlements, budgeting and project management with over $600 million in current projects. Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC PINK:TDRK) is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

For more information:

Tiderock Companies, Inc.

Thomas B. Fore, CEO

Email: info@tiderockcompanies.com

Phone: (800) 791-8433

