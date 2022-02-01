Anzeige
01.02.2022 | 15:15
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Half Yearly Financial Report on NSM

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Half Yearly Financial Report on NSM

PR Newswire

London, February 1

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC

HEADLINE: Half-Yearly Financial Report for the Six Months to 31 October 2021

Electronic copies of the Company's Half-Yearly Financial Report for the Six Months to 31 October 2021 are available on the National Storage Mechanism website https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Invesco website: http://www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia.

Hard copies of the Half-Yearly Financial Report have been posted to shareholders and can be requested from the Company Secretary by email at investmenttrusts@invesco.com or at the Company's correspondence address, 2nd Floor, 43-45 Portman Square, London W1H 6LY

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

1 February 2022

