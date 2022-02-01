

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NVR Inc. (NVR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $334.58 million, or $89.09 per share. This compares with $305.00 million, or $76.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $99.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $2.18 billion from $2.26 billion last year.



NVR Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $334.58 Mln. vs. $305.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $89.09 vs. $76.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $99.76 -Revenue (Q4): $2.18 Bln vs. $2.26 Bln last year.



