Checkit has signed a three-year subscription contract with Biomat USA, a subsidiary of plasma and infusion medicines specialist Grifols, to provide its temperature-monitoring technology to plasma centres across the US. The vast majority of the £2.8m minimum contract value relates to upsell or new business, with further opportunities being discussed to support Grifols in Europe. This contract demonstrates Checkit's land and expand strategy and provides support to our forecast of 56% ARR growth in FY23.

