3D Printing Materials Market Size To Reach USD 7,823.1 Million In 2028 | Rising Demand For 3D Printing Technology From Aerospace & Defense And Automotive Industries Is Expected To Drive Market Revenue Growth - Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printing materials market size is expected to reach USD 7,823.1 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 21.5% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for 3D printing technology from aerospace & defense and automotive industries for production of intricate components and parts is expected to drive market revenue growth. Several materials, including plastic, metals, and ceramics, are being used at present for printing of various products based on requirements.

Growth of 3D printing could have a large impact on the environment. By making only the bare structural necessities of various products, 3D printing can make a huge contribution to light weighting, which in turn, can reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions of vehicles and other forms of transportation. A case study on an airplane component made using 3D printing found that use of the component saves 63% of energy and significantly reduces carbon dioxide emissions over the course of the product's lifetime.

Request a Sample Report - https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1700

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By technology, the electron beam melting (EBM) segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2020. It is mainly attributed to cost-efficient manufacturing of metal parts for high-end prototyping and small series production, and rapid use of the technology to manufacture lightweight components, such as 3D printed turbine blades for jet engines. Fused deposition modeling segment revenue is expected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-use, the healthcare segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2020, which can be attributed to rising demand for personalized and precision medicine and increased adoption of 3D printing technology for applications ranging from surgical planning models to 3D-printed vasculature and bioreactors.

By form type, the filament segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2020. This can be attributed to distinct properties and high melting temperature of filaments, which are used for manufacturing props, jigs & fixtures, toys, assembly parts, and educational models. Powder segment revenue is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1700

In November 2021 , 3D Systems announced a host of innovations designed to enhance customer success and catalyze industries. Introduction of high throughput 3D printing technologies, industry-leading post-processing, improved additive manufacturing software, a new production-grade photopolymer, and inclusion of expertise of its Application Innovation Group can help defy limitations of advanced additive manufacturing performance and productivity in healthcare and industrial markets and thus, help customers.

, 3D Systems announced a host of innovations designed to enhance customer success and catalyze industries. Introduction of high throughput 3D printing technologies, industry-leading post-processing, improved additive manufacturing software, a new production-grade photopolymer, and inclusion of expertise of its Application Innovation Group can help defy limitations of advanced additive manufacturing performance and productivity in healthcare and industrial markets and thus, help customers. Companies profiled in the global market report include General Electric, 3D Systems Corporation, Hoganas AB, Stratasys Ltd., Royal DSM N.V., Arkema S.A., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Evonik Industries AG., Solvay , ExOne, LPW Technology Ltd., and Clariant.

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/3d-printing-materials-market

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the 3D printing materials market on the basis of type, technology, end-use, form type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Plastic



Metal



Ceramic



Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Aerospace & Defense



Healthcare



Automotive



Consumer Goods



Construction



Others

Form Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Filament



Powder



Liquid

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

FDM



SLS



SLA



DMLS



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Prototyping



Manufacturing



Others

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1700

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

c. Mexico

a. U.S. b. c.

Europe

a. Germany

b. U.K.

c. France

d. Italy

e. Spain

f. Sweden

g. BENELUX

h. Rest of Europe

a. b. U.K. c. d. e. f. g. BENELUX h. Rest of

Asia-Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. South Korea

e. Rest of APAC

a. b. c. d. e. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

a. b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. South Africa

d. Israel

e. Rest of MEA

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

Vinyl Chloride Monomer Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.9% from USD 12.27 Billion in 2019 to USD 19.43 Billion in 2027. An increase in commercialization and the growing production of bio-based vinyl chloride monomer will be one of the major trends in the market in the coming years.

Furfural Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.7% from USD 551.3 Million in 2019 to USD 793.3 Million in 2027. Furfural is used in the production of furfuryl alcohol. It is used in the industrial production by the catalytic hydrogenation of Furfural in high temperature.

Antiscalants Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.9% from USD 2.83 Billion in 2019 to USD 4.16 Billion in 2027. Need for clean water, for purposes varying from residential to industrial to the laboratory research process, are the major factors for growth in the antiscalant market.

Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from USD 5.26 billion in 2019 to USD 7.6 billion in 2027. Due to increased demand in the application industries such as photographic films, textiles and apparel, cigarette filters, food and beverages, printing tints and buildings, the industry is projected to show considerable growth over the forecast period.

Glyoxal market is projected to grow at a rate of 3.8% in terms of value, from USD 264.6 Million in 2019 to reach USD 358.0 Million by 2027. Glyoxal is a chemical raw material that finds application in several end-user industries, primarily owing to its environment-friendly characteristic.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-3d-printing-materials-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg