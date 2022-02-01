Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.02.2022
Akanda veröffentlicht Prospekt für Nasdaq-IPO! Schnelle Kursverdopplung?
WKN: A2QQ9U ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945 Ticker-Symbol: 3TW 
Tradegate
27.01.22
15:12 Uhr
7,510 Euro
+0,080
+1,08 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
01.02.2022 | 16:09
CoinShares Group: CoinShares to Report Fourth Quarter and Preliminary Full Year 2021 Financial Results on 22 February 2022

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) ("CoinShares"), will hold a webcast on Tuesday, 22 February 2022, to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and preliminary full-year ending 31 December 2021. A press release announcing the results will be issued prior to the market open, and the webcast is scheduled to begin at 15:00 GMT (10:00 EST).

CoinShares Logo

The URL to register for and view the webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the CoinShares website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same webpage approximately 2 hours following the live call for a period of 30 days.

To dial in via phone to the live webcast, please call in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and refer to the below phone numbers and conference IDs.

Live Webcast Call Numbers

Conference ID:

5807908

Sweden (Toll Free):

020 798 505

Sweden (Local):

0856 619 361

International:

(Your Country's Code) (929) 517-0909

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Certified Advisor - Mangold Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8 503 015 50 | ca@mangold.se

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502126/CoinShares_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
