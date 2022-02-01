Anzeige
WKN: 904647 ISIN: GB0000066554 
Frankfurt
01.02.22
08:01 Uhr
17,000 Euro
-0,100
-0,58 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.02.2022
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, February 1

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

A copy of the 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements together with the AGM proxy form have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

These documents are also available on the website: www.aberforth.co.uk

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

End

