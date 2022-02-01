AVer Europe, leading provider of educational technology and Pro AV solutions, announces the E12 Charging Station, the newest addition to its classroom charging range.

The E12 Charging Station is a DIY small form factor charging solution designed to be conveniently installed in a small space and will easily charge classroom laptops and tablets. With flexibility of installation at the heart of its design, the E12 can be placed anywhere, from on a table to on a wall. Utilising small spaces efficiently, with support for the simultaneous charging of 12 devices at a time, AVer's advanced in-house charging technology delivers an effortless and safe charge every time.

Rene Buhay, SVP of Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe comments, "Successful interactive learning in a range of settings is a key requirement in education. The portable and space-conscious design of the E12 delivers an ideal solution for smaller classrooms looking for interactive learning without the space for a traditionally sized charging cart."

Other features integrated in the E12 Charging Station include:-

Super Easy Installation. The E12 Charging Station takes 5 minutes or less to install.

Easy assembly and disassembly, and easy transportation. Additionally, cable holes on either side provide much-needed flexibility in installation location and position.

Efficient Heat Distribution. Natural airflow cooling is ensured by ventilation holes to ensure the protection of devices from excessive heat, and chargers have their own compartment. This means that devices can be left to charge without concern.

Smart Cable Management. Adjustable dividers are provided for flexibility to support any device size. Clips can be tapped to lock power cables in place, maintaining the organization and safety required in a classroom.

