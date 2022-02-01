- (PLX AI) - Aroundtown resolves on volume increase of share buy-back programme by EUR 500 million and extension until 31 December 2022.
20:40
|Aroundtown Adds Another EUR 500 Million to Share Buyback Program
|(PLX AI) - Aroundtown resolves on volume increase of share buy-back programme by EUR 500 million and extension until 31 December 2022.
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA increases volume of share buy-back programme by EUR 500 million
Aroundtown SA increases volume of share buy-back programme by EUR 500 million
01.02.2022 / 20:35
The issuer...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA resolves on volume increase of share buy-back programme by EUR 500 million and extension until 31 December 2022
DGAP-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
DGAP-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
