

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $2.14 billion, or $4.95 per share. This compares with $2.42 billion, or $5.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The Chubb Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.65 billion or $3.81 per share for the period.



The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $2.14 Bln. vs. $2.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.95 vs. $5.34 last year.



