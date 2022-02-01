

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $20.64 billion, or $30.69 per share. This compares with $15.23 billion, or $22.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $27.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.4% to $75.33 billion from $56.90 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $20.64 Bln. vs. $15.23 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $30.69 vs. $22.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $27.32 -Revenue (Q4): $75.33 Bln vs. $56.90 Bln last year.



