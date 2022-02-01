Anzeige
WKN: 899518 ISIN: US1263491094 Ticker-Symbol: CSN 
Frankfurt
01.02.22
15:46 Uhr
50,000 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,00051,0001.02.
Dow Jones News
01.02.2022 | 22:37
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

CSG Systems International Reports Fourth Quarter -6-

DJ CSG Systems International Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

CSG CSG Systems International Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results 01-Feb-2022 / 22:05 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CSG Grows Revenue 6% and Surpasses USD1Billion in Annual Revenue in 2021

Issued Growth-Oriented 2022 Financial Guidance Targets

Boosted Dividend by 6% in '22 Representing our 9^th Straight Year of Increased Payout

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Results:

Fourth quarter 2021 financial results: . Total revenue was USD275.0 million and total non-GAAP adjusted revenue was USD257.6 million. . GAAP operating income was USD27.9 million, or 10.1% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income wasUSD40.2 million, or 15.6% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. . GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was USD0.54 and non-GAAP EPS was USD0.83. . Cash flows from operations were USD51.9 million, with a non-GAAP free cash flow of USD47.9 million.

Full year 2021 financial results: . Total revenue was USD1,046.5 million and non-GAAP adjusted revenue was USD979.8 million. . GAAP operating income was USD124.2 million, or 11.9% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income wasUSD161.7 million, or 16.5% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. . GAAP EPS was USD2.26 and non-GAAP EPS was USD3.35. . Cash flows from operations were USD140.2 million, with non-GAAP free cash flow of USD113.7 million.

Shareholder Returns: . In November 2021, CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of USD0.25 per share of common stock, or a totalof approximately USD8 million, to shareholders, bringing total 2021 dividends to approximately USD33 million. . In January 2022, CSG's Board of Directors approved a 6% increase in CSG's cash dividend, with quarterlypayments of USD0.265 per share of common stock to be paid in March 2022. . During the quarter and full year 2021, CSG repurchased under its stock repurchase program, approximately295,000 shares of its common stock for approximately USD16 million and approximately 732,000 shares of its commonstock for approximately USD36 million, respectively.

Business Activities: . In November, CSG extended its contract with Charter, its largest client, through December 31, 2027. . In October, CSG extended its contract with DISH through June 30, 2026. . During the year we closed three meaningful acquisitions (Kitewheel, Tango Telecom, and DGIT Systems).

'Over the past year, I have highlighted how CSG will win big in the market and consistently outperform by investing in our culture, talent, and future-ready SaaS platforms,' said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. 'Our 2021 results prove that we are delivering on this commitment as we built accelerated momentum across our global business. We reported our best organic revenue growth in over a decade and crossed the USD1 billion annual revenue milestone for the first time in our history. Another highlight of the year was the renewal of our relationship with two long-term CSG customers: DISH and Charter Communications. Specifically, the expansion with Charter represents the largest deal ever signed by CSG as we become the revenue management provider of choice for all 32 million Charter subscribers across their residential and small-and-medium-sized business footprints.'

'With these wins and our continued strong sales success, we are positioned for solid top and bottom-line growth in 2022 and beyond. Looking ahead, CSG is laser focused on creating meaningful value for our customers, our employees and our shareholders, accelerating our organic revenue growth, closing good new strategic acquisitions, and diversifying into larger and faster growth industry verticals,' Shepherd added.

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages): 

Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31, 
                             Percent              Percent 
                   2021   2020   Changed   2021    2020    Changed 
GAAP Results: 
                   USD     USD      %    USD      USD        % 
Revenue 
                   275,025  260,487   5.6   1,046,487  990,533     5.6 
                               %                  % 
Operating Income            27,880  23,675         124,186  105,556 
                               17.8                 17.6 
                    %     %           %     % 
Operating Margin Percentage 
                    10.1   9.1          11.9    10.7 
                   USD     USD      %    USD      USD        % 
EPS 
                   0.54   0.41     31.7   2.26    1.82      24.2 
Non-GAAP Results: 
                   USD     USD      %    USD      USD        % 
Adjusted Revenue 
                   257,648  243,248   5.9   979,765   922,862     6.2 
                                                 % 
Operating Income            40,152  42,987   (6.6 %)  161,713  154,887 
                                                 4.4 
                    %     %           %     % 
Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 
                    15.6   17.7          16.5    16.8 
                   USD     USD           USD      USD        % 
EPS                             (7.8 %) 
                   0.83   0.90         3.35    3.12      7.4

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD275.0 million, a 5.6% increase when compared to revenue of USD260.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total revenue for the full year 2021 was USD1,046.5 million, a 5.6% increase when compared to revenue of USD990.5 million for the full year 2020. The increases in revenue can be primarily attributed to the continued growth of CSG's revenue management solutions, as the majority of the increase was attributed to organic growth.

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD27.9 million, or 10.1% of total revenue, compared to USD23.7 million, or 9.1% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP operating income for the full year 2021 was USD124.2 million, or 11.9% of total revenue, compared to USD105.6 million, or 10.7% of total revenue, for the full year 2020.

GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD0.54, as compared to USD0.41 for the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP EPS for the full year 2021 was USD2.26, compared to USD1.82 for the full year 2020.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD257.6 million, a 5.9% increase when compared to non-GAAP adjusted revenue of USD243.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the full year 2021 was USD979.8 million, a 6.2% increase when compared to USD922.9 million for the full year 2020. The increases in non-GAAP adjusted revenue between periods are primarily due to the factors discussed above.

Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD40.2 million, or 15.6% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to USD43.0 million, or 17.7% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP operating income for the full year 2021 was USD161.7 million, or 16.5% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to USD154.9 million, or 16.8% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the full year 2020.

Non-GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD0.83 compared to USD0.90 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP EPS for the full year 2021 was USD3.35 compared to USD3.12 for the full year 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2021 were USD233.7 million compared to USD224.5 million as of September 30, 2021 and USD240.3 million as of December 31, 2020. CSG had net cash flows from operations for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 of USD51.9 million and USD56.9 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of USD47.9 million and USD51.7 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, CSG generated net cash flows from operations of USD140.2 million and USD173.0 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of USD113.7 million and USD143.6 million, respectively.

Summary of Financial Guidance

CSG's financial guidance for the full year 2022 is as follows: 

GAAP Measures: 
                    USD 
Revenue 
                    1,070 - USD1,110 million 
Non-GAAP Measures: 
                    USD 
Adjusted Revenue 
                    1,000 - USD1,033 million 
Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage  16.5% - 17.0% 
                    USD 
EPS 
                    3.44 - USD3.68 
                    USD 
Adjusted EBITDA 
                    225 - USD236 million 
                    USD 
Free Cash Flow 
                    115 - USD125 million

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Conference Call

CSG will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss CSG's fourth quarter and full year results for 2021. The call will be carried live and archived on the Internet. A link to the conference call is available at http://ir.csgi.com. In addition, to reach the conference by phone, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.

Additional Information

For information about CSG, please visit CSG's web site at csgi.com. Additional information can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For nearly 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries. To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that are based on assumptions about a number of important factors and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what appears in this news release. Some of these key factors include, but are not limited to the following items: . CSG's business may be disrupted, and its results of operations and cash flows adversely affected by theCOVID-19 pandemic; . CSG derives over forty percent of its revenue from its two largest customers; . Continued market acceptance of CSG's products and services; . CSG's ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technicallyadvanced and competitive manner; . CSG's ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complexsoftware implementations; . CSG's dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North Americantelecommunications industry; . CSG's ability to meet its financial expectations; . Increasing competition in CSG's market from companies of greater size and with broader presence; . CSG's ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expectedstrategic, operating and financial goals; . CSG's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; . CSG's ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment; . CSG's ability to conduct business in the international marketplace; . CSG's ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; and . Fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreigncurrency exchange rates.

This list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the additional risks and important factors described in CSG's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC.

For more information, contact:

John Rea, Investor Relations

(210) 687-4409

E-mail: john.rea@csgi.com

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands) 

December    December 
                                              31,      31, 
                                              2021      2020 
ASSETS 
Current assets: 
                                              USD       USD 
Cash and cash equivalents 
                                              205,635    188,699 
Short-term investments                                    28,037     51,598 
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments                   233,672    240,297 
Settlement and merchant reserve assets                            186,267    166,031 
Trade accounts receivable: 
Billed, net of allowance of USD4,250 and USD3,628                        244,317    226,623 
Unbilled                                           35,802     37,785 
Income taxes receivable                                   6,414     2,167 
Other current assets                                     41,727     41,688 
Total current assets                                     748,199    714,591 
Non-current assets: 
Property and equipment, net of depreciation of USD111,244 and USD105,073             73,580     81,759 
Operating lease right-of-use assets                             86,034     110,756 
Software, net of amortization of USD152,283 and USD139,836                    29,757     26,453 
Goodwill                                           321,330    272,322 
Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of USD114,166 and USD105,778          57,207     48,012 
Customer contract costs, net of amortization of USD32,410 and USD39,893             46,618     47,238 
Deferred income taxes                                    8,584     10,205 
Other assets                                         15,840     20,664 
Total non-current assets                                   638,950    617,409 
                                              USD       USD 
Total assets 
                                              1,387,149   1,332,000 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 
Current liabilities: 
                                              USD       USD 
Current portion of long-term debt 
                                              237,500    14,063 
Operating lease liabilities                                 23,270     22,651 
Customer deposits                                      43,546     39,992 
Trade accounts payable                                    35,397     29,834 
Accrued employee compensation                                91,115     86,289 
Settlement and merchant reserve liabilities                         185,276    165,064 
Deferred revenue                                       53,748     52,357 
Income taxes payable                                     398      6,627 
Other current liabilities                                  24,852     19,383 
Total current liabilities                                  695,102    436,260 
Non-current liabilities: 
Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of USD3,406 and USD5,346              137,219    337,154 
Operating lease liabilities                                 70,068     95,926 
Deferred revenue                                       19,599     17,275 
Income taxes payable                                     4,058     2,436 
Deferred income taxes                                    7,752     5,109 
Other non-current liabilities                                13,107     15,445 
Total non-current liabilities                                251,803    473,345 
Total liabilities                                      946,905    909,605 
Stockholders' equity: 
Preferred stock, par value USD.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued   -       - 
and outstanding 
Common stock, par value USD.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 32,495 and 32,713     705      700 
shares outstanding 
Additional paid-in capital                                  488,303    470,557 
Treasury stock, at cost; 36,713 and 35,980 shares                      (930,106  )  (894,126 ) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): 
Unrealized gains on short-term investments, net of tax                    (6     )  13 
Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments                     (38,347  )  (31,151  ) 
Accumulated earnings                                     916,060    876,402

Total CSG stockholders' equity                                436,609    422,395 
Noncontrolling interest                                   3,635     - 
Total stockholders' equity                                  440,244    422,395 
                                              USD       USD 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 
                                              1,387,149   1,332,000

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts) 

Quarter Ended           Year Ended 
                          December 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31, 
                          2021       2020       2021       2020 
                          USD        USD        USD        USD 
Revenue 
                          275,025     260,487     1,046,487    990,533 
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, shown  142,026     135,165     543,211     535,597 
separately below) 
Other operating expenses: 
Research and development               35,341      32,822      134,691     122,847 
Selling, general and administrative         61,706      61,864      214,694     198,279 
Depreciation                     6,231      5,910      24,835      22,926 
Restructuring and reorganization charges       1,841      1,051      4,870      5,328 
Total operating expenses               247,145     236,812     922,301     884,977 
Operating income                   27,880      23,675      124,186     105,556 
Other income (expense): 
Interest expense                   (3,708    )  (3,606    )  (14,569   )  (15,500   ) 
Amortization of original issue discount       (671     )  (762     )  (3,021    )  (2,983    ) 
Interest and investment income, net         79        158       365       1,244 
Other, net                      515       223       (6,015    )  (2,961    ) 
Total other                     (3,785    )  (3,987    )  (23,240   )  (20,200   ) 
Income before income taxes              24,095      19,688      100,946     85,356 
Income tax provision                 (6,846    )  (6,423    )  (28,615   )  (26,645   ) 
                          USD        USD        USD        USD 
Net income 
                          17,249      13,265      72,331      58,711 
Weighted-average shares outstanding: 
Basic                        31,628      31,832      31,776      32,010 
Diluted                       31,939      32,225      32,010      32,278 
Earnings per common share: 
                          USD        USD        USD        USD 
Basic 
                          0.55       0.42       2.28       1.83 
Diluted                       0.54       0.41       2.26       1.82

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands) 

Year Ended 
                                        December 31,    December 31, 
                                        2021        2020 
Cash flows from operating activities^(1): 
                                        USD          USD 
Net income 
                                        72,331       58,711 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating 
activities- 
Depreciation                                   24,835       22,926 
Amortization                                   47,966       43,947 
Amortization of original issue discount                     3,021        2,983 
Asset impairment                                 1,270        11,030 
(Gain)/loss on short-term investments and other                 (294      )  (123      ) 
Loss on extinguishment of debt                          132         - 
Loss on acquisition of controlling interest                   6,180        - 
Deferred income taxes                              2,388        (1,033     ) 
Stock-based compensation                             21,400       25,237 
Subtotal                                     179,229       163,678 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired amounts: 
Trade accounts receivable, net                          (10,702     )  14,659 
Other current and non-current assets and liabilities               (1,527     )  (10,715     ) 
Income taxes payable/receivable                         (10,174     )  5,405 
Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities                  (15,607     )  (5,752     ) 
Deferred revenue                                 (996      )  5,718 
Net cash provided by operating activities                    140,223       172,993 
Cash flows from investing activities: 
Purchases of software, property and equipment                  (26,562     )  (29,397     ) 
Purchases of short-term investments                       (66,970     )  (81,824     ) 
Proceeds from sale/maturity of short-term investments              90,452       56,454 
Acquisition of and investments in business, net of cash acquired         (63,626     )  (11,491     ) 
Net cash used in investing activities                      (66,706     )  (66,258     ) 
Cash flows from financing activities^(1): 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock                      2,610        2,523 
Payment of cash dividends                            (32,587     )  (31,056     ) 
Repurchase of common stock                            (42,253     )  (38,123     ) 
Proceeds from long-term debt                           150,000       - 
Payments on long-term debt                            (128,438    )  (10,313     ) 
Payments of deferred financing costs                       (3,000     )  - 
Settlement and merchant reserve activity                     20,277       (15,144     ) 
Net cash used in financing activities                      (33,391     )  (92,113     ) 
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted  (2,954     )  2,454 
cash 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash            37,172       17,076 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period         354,730       337,654 
                                        USD          USD 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 
                                        391,902       354,730 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: 
Cash paid during the period for- 
                                        USD          USD 
Interest 
                                        12,882       13,681 
Income taxes                                   36,690       22,431 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: 
                                        USD          USD 
Cash and cash equivalents 
                                        205,635       188,699 
Settlement and merchant reserve assets                      186,267       166,031 
                                        USD          USD 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 
                                        391,902       354,730 1. Beginning with the second quarter of 2021, CSG reclassified certain cash flows related to settlement andmerchant reserve assets and liabilities from cash flows from operating activities to cash flows from financingactivities within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Prior period amounts have been reclassifiedto conform to the current period presentation.

EXHIBIT 1

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE ANALYSIS

Revenue by Significant Customers: 10% or more of Revenue 

Quarter Ended       Quarter Ended 
          December 31, 2021     December 31, 2020 
          Amount   % of     Amount   % of 
                Revenue          Revenue 
          USD          %  USD          % 
Charter 
          57,332        21  54,121        21 
                    %             % 
Comcast.      54,861          54,845 
                    20            21 
          Year Ended        Year Ended 
          December 31, 2021     December 31, 2020 
          Amount   % of     Amount   % of 
                Revenue          Revenue 
          USD          %  USD          % 
Charter 
          221,148       21  209,400       21 
                    %             % 
Comcast       215,944          213,290 
                    21            22

Revenue by Vertical 

Quarter    Quarter 
              Ended     Ended 
              December 31,  December 31, 
              2021      2020 
                   %       % 
Broadband/Cable/Satellite 
                   55       56 
                   %       % 
Telecommunications 
                   20       22 
                   %       % 
All other 
                   25       22 
                   %       % 
Total revenue 
                   100      100 
               Year Ended  Year Ended 
               December   December 31, 
               31, 
               2021     2020 
                 %       % 
Broadband/Cable/Satellite 
                 57       58 
                 %       % 
Telecommunications 
                 19       19 
                 %       % 
All other 
                 24       23 
                 %       % 
Total revenue 
                 100      100

Revenue by Geography 

Quarter     Quarter 
                Ended      Ended 
                December 31,  December 31, 
                2021      2020 
                     %        % 
Americas 
                     83       84 
                     %        % 
Europe, Middle East and Africa 
                     13       12 
                     %        % 
Asia Pacific 
                     4        4 
                     %        % 
Total revenue 
                     100       100 
                Year Ended  Year Ended 
                December   December 
                31,      31, 
                2021     2020 
                     %       % 
Americas 
                     85      86 
                     %       % 
Europe, Middle East and Africa 
                     11      10 
                     %       % 
Asia Pacific 
                     4       4 
                     %       % 
Total revenue 
                     100      100

EXHIBIT 2

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

DISCLOSURES FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Limitations

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), CSG uses non-GAAP adjusted revenue, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP free cash flow. CSG believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial measures, provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by CSG's management in its financial and operational decision making. CSG uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the following purposes: . Certain internal financial planning, reporting, and analysis; . Forecasting and budgeting; . Certain management compensation incentives; and . Communications with CSG's Board of Directors, stockholders, financial analysts, and investors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided with the intent of providing investors with the following information: . A more complete understanding of CSG's underlying operational results, trends, and cash generatingcapabilities; . Consistency and comparability with CSG's historical financial results; and . Comparability to similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures toinvestors.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. Limitations with the use of non-GAAP financial measures include the following items: . Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles; . The way in which CSG calculates non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the way in which othercompanies calculate similar non-GAAP financial measures; . Non-GAAP financial measures do not include all items of income and expense that affect CSG's operationsand that are required by GAAP to be included in financial statements; . Certain adjustments to CSG's non-GAAP financial measures result in the exclusion of items that arerecurring and will be reflected in CSG's financial statements in future periods; and . Certain charges excluded from CSG's non-GAAP financial measures are cash expenses, and therefore doimpact CSG's cash position.

CSG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement only. Additionally, CSG provides specific information regarding the treatment of GAAP amounts considered in preparing the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles each n on-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Basis of Presentation

The table below outlines the exclusions from CSG's non-GAAP financial measures: 

Non-GAAP Exclusions              Adjusted     Operating    Adjusted Operating Margin      EPS 
                       Revenue     Income      Percentage 
Transaction fees               X        -        X                  - 
Restructuring and reorganization charges   -        X        X                  X 
Executive transition costs          -        X        X                  X 
Acquisition-related expenses: 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  -        X        X                  X 
Earn-out compensation             -        X        X                  X 
Transaction-related costs           -        X        X                  X 
Stock-based compensation           -        X        X                  X 
Amortization of original issue discount    -        -        -                  X 
('OID') 
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt     -        -        -                  X 
Gain (loss) on acquisitions or dispositions  -        -        -                  X 
Unusual income tax matters          -        -        -                  X

CSG believes that excluding certain items in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful supplemental information regarding CSG's performance and these items are excluded for the following reasons: . Transaction fees are primarily comprised of interchange and other payment-related fees paid, inconjunction with the delivery of service to customers under CSG's payment services contracts, to third-partypayment processors and financial institutions by CSG. Because CSG controls the integrated service provided underits payment services customer contracts, these transaction fees are presented gross, and not netted againstrevenue; however, other payments companies who do not provide and/or control an integrated service present theirrevenue net of transaction fees. The exclusion of these fees in calculating CSG's non-GAAP adjusted revenueprovides management and investors an additional means to use to compare CSG's current revenue with historical andfuture periods, as well as with other payments companies. . Restructuring and reorganization charges are expenses that result from cost reduction initiatives and/orsignificant changes to CSG's business, to include such things as involuntary employee terminations, changes inmanagement structure, divestitures of businesses, facility consolidations and

abandonments, and fundamentalreorganizations impacting operational focus and direction. These charges are not considered reflective of CSG'srecurring business operating results. The exclusion of these items in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measuresallows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical andfuture periods. . Executive transition costs include expenses incurred related to a departure of a CSG executive officerunder the terms of the related separation agreement. These types of costs are not considered reflective of CSG'srecurring business operating results. The exclusion of these costs in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measuresallows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical andfuture periods. . Acquisition-related expenses include amortization of acquired intangible assets, earn-out compensation,and transaction-related costs. Transaction-related costs, which typically include expenses related to legal,accounting, and other professional services, are direct and incremental expenses related to business acquisitions,and thus, are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. The total amount ofacquisition-related expenses can vary significantly between periods based on the number and size of acquisitionactivities, previously acquired intangible assets becoming fully amortized, and ultimate realization of earn-outcompensation. In addition, the timing of these expenses may not directly correlate with underlying performance ofthe CSG's operations. Therefore, the exclusion of acquisition-related expenses in calculating CSG's non-GAAPfinancial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial resultswith historical and future periods. . Stock-based compensation results from CSG's issuance of equity awards to its employees under incentivecompensation programs. The amount of this incentive compensation in any period is not generally linked to the levelof performance by employees or CSG. The exclusion of these expenses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financialmeasures allows management and investors an additional means to evaluate the non-cash expense related tocompensation included in CSG's results of operations, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors tofurther evaluate the cash generating capabilities of CSG's business. . The convertible notes OID is the result of allocating a portion of the principal balance of the debt atissuance to the equity component of the instrument, as required under current accounting rules. This OID is thenamortized to interest expense over the life of the respective convertible debt instrument. The interest expenserelated to the amortization of the OID is a non-cash expense, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allowsinvestors to further evaluate the cash interest costs of CSG's convertible notes for cash flow, liquidity, and debtservice purposes. . Gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt are a result of the refinancing of CSG's creditagreement and/or repurchase of CSG's convertible notes. These activities are not considered reflective of CSG'srecurring business operating results. Any resulting gain or loss is generally non-cash income or expense, andtherefore, the exclusion of these items allows investors to further evaluate the cash impact of these activitiesfor cash flow and liquidity purposes. In addition, the exclusion of these gains and losses in calculating CSG'snon-GAAP EPS allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current operating results withhistorical and future periods. . Gains or losses related to the acquisition or disposition of certain of CSG's business activities are notconsidered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. Any resulting gain or loss is generallynon-cash income or expense, and therefore, the exclusion of these items allows investors to further evaluate thecash impact of these activities for cash flow and liquidity purposes. In addition, the exclusion of these gains andlosses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP EPS allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG'scurrent operating results with historical and future periods. . Unusual items within CSG's quarterly and/or annual income tax expense can occur from such things asincome tax accounting timing matters, income taxes related to unusual events, or as a result of different treatmentof certain items for book accounting and income tax purposes. Consideration of such items in calculating CSG'snon-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financialresults with historical and future periods.

CSG also reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flow. Management believes non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to investors in evaluating CSG's operating performance, debt servicing capabilities, and enterprise valuation. CSG defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency transaction adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, and unusual items, such as restructuring and reorganization charges, executive transition costs, gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt, and gains and losses on acquisitions or dispositions, as discussed above. Additionally, management uses non-GAAP free cash flow, among other measures, to assess its financial performance and cash generating capabilities, and believes that it is useful to investors because it shows CSG's cash available to service debt, make strategic acquisitions and investments, repurchase its common stock, pay cash dividends, and fund ongoing operations. CSG defines non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash flows from operating activities less the purchases of software, property and equipment.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue:

The reconciliations of GAAP revenue to non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands): 

Quarter Ended      Year Ended 
              December 31,      December 31, 
              2021    2020    2021     2020 
              USD      USD      USD      USD 
GAAP revenue 
              275,025   260,487   1,046,487  990,533 
Less: Transaction fees    (17,377 )  (17,239 )  (66,722 )  (67,671 ) 
              USD      USD      USD      USD 
Non-GAAP adjusted revenue 
              257,648   243,248   979,765   922,862

Non-GAAP Operating Income:

The reconciliations of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except percentages): 

Quarter Ended    Year Ended 
                        December 31,     December 31, 
                        2021   2020    2021    2020 
                        USD     USD     USD     USD 
GAAP operating income 
                        27,880  23,675   124,186  105,556 
Restructuring and reorganization charges (1)   1,841  1,051   4,870   5,328 
Executive transition costs (1)          443   11,226   503    13,012 
Acquisition-related expenses: 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets    3,573  2,681   11,645   11,816 
Earn-out compensation              -    -     (2,521 )  - 
Transaction-related costs            313   (728  )  1,450   (587  ) 
Stock-based compensation (1)           6,102  5,082   21,580   19,762 
                        USD     USD     USD     USD 
Non-GAAP operating income 
                        40,152  42,987   161,713  154,887 
                        USD     USD     USD     USD 
Non-GAAP adjusted revenue 
                        257,648  243,248  979,765  922,862 
                         %    %     %     % 
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage 
                         15.6   17.7    16.5    16.8

(1) Stock-based compensation included in the tables above and following excludes amounts that have been recorded in restructuring and reorganization charges and executive transition costs.

Non-GAAP EPS:

The reconciliations of GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts): 

Quarter Ended       Quarter Ended 
                                December 31, 2021     December 31, 2020 
                                Amounts    EPS (4)   Amounts    EPS (4) 
                                USD       USD      USD       USD 
GAAP net income 
                                17,249    0.54    13,265    0.41 
GAAP income tax provision (3)                  6,846           6,423 
GAAP income before income taxes                 24,095          19,688 
Restructuring and reorganization charges (1)           1,841           1,051 
Executive transition costs (1).                 443            11,226 
Acquisition-related costs: 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets            3,573           2,681 
Transaction-related costs                    313            (728   )

Stock-based compensation (1)                   6,102           5,082 
Amortization of OID                       671            762 
Non-GAAP income before income taxes               37,038          39,762 
Non-GAAP income tax provision (3)                (10,650  )        (10,864  ) 
                                USD       USD      USD       USD 
Non-GAAP net income 
                                26,388    0.83    28,898    0.90 
                                Year Ended       Year Ended 
                                December 31, 2021    December 31, 2020 
                                Amounts    EPS (4)  Amounts    EPS (4) 
                                USD       USD     USD       USD 
GAAP net income 
                                72,331    2.26   58,711     1.82 
GAAP income tax provision (3)                  28,615         26,645 
GAAP income before income taxes                 100,946         85,356 
Restructuring and reorganization charges (1)           4,870          5,328 
Executive transition costs (1)                  503           13,012 
Acquisition-related expenses: 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets            11,645         11,816 
Earn-out compensation                      (2,521  )       - 
Transaction-related costs                    1,450          (587    ) 
Stock-based compensation (1)                   21,580         19,762 
Amortization of OID                       3,021          2,983 
Loss on acquisition of controlling interest (2)         6,180          - 
Non-GAAP income before income taxes               147,674         137,670 
Non-GAAP income tax provision (3)                (40,522  )       (36,978  ) 
                                USD       USD     USD       USD 
Non-GAAP net income 
                                107,152    3.35   100,692    3.12

(2) During the third quarter of 2021, CSG acquired a controlling interest in a mobile money fintech payment company that it previously held only an equity interest in. Upon acquisition of the controlling interest, CSG recognized a non-cash loss in other income (expense) related to the fair value remeasurement of the pre-existing equity investment.

(3) For the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 the GAAP effective income tax rate was approximately 28% for both periods, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rate was approximately 29% and 27%, respectively. For the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 the GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 33% and 31%, respectively, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rate was approximately 27% for both periods.

(4) The outstanding diluted shares for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 were 31.9 million and 32.0 million, respectively, and for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 were 32.2 million and 32.3 million, respectively.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to GAAP net income is provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands, except percentages): 

Quarter Ended     Year Ended 
                                    December 31,     December 31, 
                                    2021    2020    2021    2020 
                                    USD     USD     USD      USD 
GAAP net income 
                                    17,249   13,265   72,331   58,711 
GAAP income tax provision                        6,846   6,423   28,615   26,645 
Interest expense (5)                          3,708   3,606   14,569   15,500 
Amortization of OID                           671    762    3,021    2,983 
Interest and investment income and other, net (7)            (594  )  (381  )  5,650    1,717 
GAAP operating income                          27,880   23,675   124,186   105,556 
Restructuring and reorganization charges (1)              1,841   1,051   4,870    5,328 
Executive transition costs (1)                     443    11,226   503     13,012 
Acquisition-related expenses: 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (6)             3,573   2,681   11,645   11,816 
Earn-out compensation                          -     -     (2,521 )  - 
Transaction-related costs                        313    (728  )  1,450    (587  ) 
Stock-based compensation (1)                      6,102   5,082   21,580   19,762 
Amortization of other intangible assets (6)               3,383   3,400   13,316   13,216 
Amortization of customer contract costs (6)               6,247   4,432   21,218   17,190 
Depreciation                              6,231   5,910   24,835   22,926 
                                    USD     USD     USD      USD 
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 
                                    56,013   56,729   221,082   208,219 
                                    %     %     %      % 
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of non-GAAP adjusted revenue 
                                    21.7    23.3    22.6    22.6

(5) Interest expense includes amortization of deferred financing costs as provided in Note 6 below.

(6) Amortization on the statement of cash flows is made up of the following items for the indicated periods (in thousands): 

Quarter Ended   Year Ended 
                      December 31,   December 31, 
                      2021   2020   2021   2020 
                      USD    USD    USD     USD 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 
                      3,573  2,681  11,645  11,816 
Amortization of other intangible assets   3,383  3,400  13,316  13,216 
Amortization of customer contract costs   6,247  4,432  21,218  17,190 
Amortization of deferred financing costs   449   436   1,787   1,725 
                      USD    USD    USD     USD 
Total amortization 
                      13,652  10,949  47,966  43,947

(7) Included in interest and investment income and other, net for the year ended December 31, 2021, is the USD6.2 million loss on acquisition of controlling interest, discussed above.

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP free cash flow and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP free cash flow measure to cash flows from operating activities are provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands): 

Quarter Ended     Year Ended 
                        December 31,     December 31, 
                        2021    2020    2021    2020 
                        USD     USD     USD      USD 
Cash flows from operating activities 
                        51,914   56,864   140,223   172,993 
Purchases of software, property and equipment  (4,031 )  (5,196 )  (26,562 )  (29,397 ) 
                        USD     USD     USD      USD 
Non-GAAP free cash flow 
                        47,883   51,668   113,661   143,596

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - 2022 Financial Guidance

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue:

The reconciliation of GAAP revenue to non-GAAP adjusted revenue, as included in CSG's 2022 full year preliminary financial outlook, is as follows: 

2022 Guidance Range 
              Low Range  High Range 
              USD      USD 
GAAP revenue 
              1,070,000  1,110,000 
Less: Transaction fees    (70,000 )  (77,000 ) 
              USD      USD 
Non-GAAP adjusted revenue 
              1,000,000  1,033,000

Non-GAAP Operating Income:

