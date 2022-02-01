

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $159.7 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $135.4 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $182.0 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.2% to $2.98 billion from $4.27 billion last year.



Unum Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



