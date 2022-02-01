

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at -$190.61 million, or -$1.10 per share. This compares with -$255.75 million, or -$1.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$176.70 million or -$1.02 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $158.82 million from $141.97 million last year.



H&R Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$190.61 Mln. vs. -$255.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.10 vs. -$1.39 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $158.82 Mln vs. $141.97 Mln last year.



