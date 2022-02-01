

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $118.8 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $101.1 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $118.5 million or $1.55 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $714.8 million from $614.8 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $118.8 Mln. vs. $101.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.55 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q4): $714.8 Mln vs. $614.8 Mln last year.



