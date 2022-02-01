Yowie Group Launches "Will You Be My Yowie-Tine?" Valentine's Day Campaign

Surprise-Inside Confectionary Brand Shares the Love this Valentine's Day with Free Activities, Crafts, Games and More

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Yowie Group, the confectionary company that brings families clean label, 100% milk chocolate combined with a unique educational experience, has officially debuted their "Will You Be My Yowie-Tine?" Valentine's Day campaign. During this season of love, Yowie is offering free Valentine's Day inspired crafts, recipes and more for families to enjoy.

"This February, Yowie is delighted to bring loved ones together through sweet treats, homemade gifts, engaging activities and fun educational experiences," said Yowie Group's Global CMO, Cynthia Thayer. "Yowie hopes the 'Will You Be My Yowie-Tine?' campaign motivates people to create endearing memories together during this love-inspired season. Yowie encourages fans in the U.S. and Australia to share and express their feelings by gifting homemade Yowie-Tine crafts and treats to loved ones," says Thayer. From delicious recipes to bake to creative crafts to make - there are a bunch of ways to say, 'I love you; will you be my Yowie-tine?'

Yowie is excited to offer activities that everyone will fall in love with and use to sweeten the season. This "Yowie-Tines Day," try an all-new recipe featuring a Yowie surprise-inside chocolate egg, perfect for classroom parties and at-home celebrations. Gifting a Yowie-Tine is the gift that keeps on giving! In addition to sharing a Yowie, fans can also decorate the fridge, windows, playroom, or classroom with Yowie-themed cut out hearts decorated with Yowie's colorful foil and animal collectibles.

What are some other ways to celebrate Yowie-tine's Day?

Decorate a Valentine's Day Themed Yowie Bookmark

Surprise and Delight with a Yowie Bouquet

Color these Lovely Gift Tags

Enjoy these Valentine's Day Learning Activities for Preschoolers

Make a delicious Yowie Choc-Jelly Pod

These Yowie-tine's Day themed activities are free and fun for the whole family to experience. Visit yowieworld.com/valentines-day to see all the wonderous creative ideas included.

Yowie surprise-inside chocolates provide an engaging experience that collectors and fans enjoy all year long. By providing delicious, sustainably sourced, 100% milk chocolate free from GMOs, gluten, nuts, palm oil and artificial coloring and flavors AND the surprise and delight of discovering which animal collectible is inside each Yowie egg, it's the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the child that loves learning about endangered animals and wildlife conservation.

To learn more about Yowie's future campaigns as well as their current Superpower collection, visit www.yowieworld.com, find them on Facebook, or look for @YowieWorld on Instagram. You can also find easy, interactive, and educational craft projects and games on their YouTube channel and on Pinterest. Collectors can leverage the 'Yowie Collector' app to keep track of their growing collection by downloading the free app on the Apple App Store or on Google Play. Yowie surprise-inside chocolate eggs can be found in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the United States, including Walmart, Target, 7Eleven, Albertson's, Meijer, Walgreens, CVS and most recently both Food Lion and Casey's.

About Yowie

Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise inside chocolate. Each Yowie product is created in the shape of the Yowie characters and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full color leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment. Our social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection. Yowie products are available in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the U.S. For more information visit www.yowieworld.com.

