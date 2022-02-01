

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar traded weak against its major counterparts on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, as looked ahead to monetary policy meetings of the Bank of England and the European Central Bank.



The Bank of England and the European Central Bank are scheduled to announce their policy decisions on Thursday. While the BoE is widely expected to deliver another increase in the key interest rate, the ECB is seen maintaining its monetary policy and is unlikely to give any signals on possible rate hikes.



Official data showed on Friday that the core personal consumption expenditure price index came in broadly in line with expectations for the month of December. The data helped ease some of the concerns over inflation and the possibility of a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy by the central bank.



Traders also noted the comments from some Fed officials. Kansas City Fed President Esther George said a big reduction in the balance sheet could allow the Fed to pursue a less aggressive strategy on short-term interest rates.



Separately, San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly said policy moves 'have to be gradual and not disruptive.'



The Institute for Supply Management released a report Monday morning that showed growth in U.S. manufacturing activity continued to slow in the month of January.



The ISM said its manufacturing PMI fell to 57.6 in January from a revised 58.8 in December, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the sector. The index decreased for the third straight month, slipping to its lowest level in over a year.



Economists had expected the manufacturing PMI to drop to 57.5 from the 58.7 originally reported for the previous month.



The dollar index, which recovered to 96.48 after having slid to 96.24 in the European session, eased again subsequently and is currently at 96.25, down by about 0.3% from the previous close.



Against the Euro, the dollar weakened to $1.1274 from $1.1235.



The dollar is trading at $1.3526 against Pound Sterling, weakening from $1.3448.



Against the Japanese currency, the dollar is weaker by 0.4%, fetching 114.69 yen, compared with 115.15 yen Monday evening.



Against the Aussie, the dollar has weakened to 0.7129 from 0.7067. The Reserve Bank of Australia decided to discontinue the bond purchase programme and left its key rate unchanged on Tuesday.



The policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia headed by Governor Philip Lowe decided to cease the further purchases under the bond purchase program, with the final purchases to take place on February 10.



The board also decided to leave its cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.10%.



The Swiss franc is at 0.9210 against the dollar, firming from 0.9269.



Against the Loonie, the dollar is at C$1.2684 easing from C$1.2708.







