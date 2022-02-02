GemForex Reveals New Account Type Offer for Traders in China

TOKYO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest events in the markets have caused many traders around the world, and especially in the Greater China region, to shift their attention towards online trading. With that in mind, and with a profound understanding of the various needs of different traders, leading online brokerage brand GemForex has announced the recent launching of a new account type plan, suited for audiences in China and Eastern Asia. This new offer is effective as of today, and registered clients can take advantage of it through the brand's website.

"It was important for us, as a global and versatile company, to come up with an offer which is comprehensive on one side, yet user-friendly on the other," stated GemForex's spokesperson, Jieren Marrody. "This is more complex than it sounds, since each trader comes to us with a different set of strategies, goals, and values - not to mention a different trading budget - but I believe we did a good job here, with the new four accounts available. We invite our Chinese clients to give this tailor-made and adjusted offer a try. We are certain that they won't be disappointed by it."

Versatile services for a versatile market

First, there is the "All-in-One" account, which is suited for tighter budgets and includes a low minimum deposit, no commission, a high maximum leverage, and more. Second, there is the "No Spread" account, which comes with zero spreads, a flexible lot policy, a variety of tradable assets, and more. Third is the "Copy Trading" account, also with no commissions and a low minimum spread, among other features. Last is the Demo account, which is free of charge and is ideal for beginner traders, looking to test the waters of the financial sector.

About GemForex

Founded in 2010 and fully regulated and authorized by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC), GemForex today is a leading name in the online trading arena, especially in Eastern and Central Asia. This is thanks to its unique trading offer, vast array of tradable assets and award-winning customer-centric approach. All traders are entitled to full support services via various means of communication. Deposits and withdrawals are processed according to the strictest standards of security, and are available also via a wide range of common e-wallet. More information can be found at www.gemforex.com.