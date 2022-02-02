- (PLX AI) - Siltronic Q4 revenue EUR 377 million.
- • Q4 EBITDA EUR 144 million
- • Q4 EBITDA margin 38%
- • Q4 EBIT margin 29%
- • Q4 EBIT EUR 109 million
- • Says continue to assume that the megatrends in the semiconductor industry will increase demand in the mid and long term
- • However, growth may also be subject to certain fluctuations due to external influences such as the current disruptions in global supply chains
- • Siltronic continues to record high demand and is planning with high capacity utilization
- • The company expects a positive market environment and significant price increases in 2022
- • However, significantly rising costs due to inflation will have a negative impact on earnings
- • Overall, the company expects a good start of 2022
SILTRONIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de