- (PLX AI) - Telenor Q4 revenue NOK 28,154 million vs. estimate NOK 28,100 million.
- • Q4 organic growth 1.9%
- • Q4 net income NOK 587 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|14,695
|14,890
|07:38
|14,500
|14,800
|07:28
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:22
|Telenor ASA: Proposed dividend of NOK 9.30 per share for the financial year 2021
|07:22
|Telenor Q4 lags forecasts, sees flat to slightly higher 2022 earnings
|07:21
|Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend by Telenor ASA
|07:21
|Telenor ASA: Telenor reports fourth quarter 2021 results
|07:10
|Telenor Q4 Adjusted EBITDA NOK 11,743 Million vs. Estimate NOK 12,200 Million
|(PLX AI) - Telenor Q4 revenue NOK 28,154 million vs. estimate NOK 28,100 million.• Q4 organic growth 1.9%• Q4 net income NOK 587 million
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TELENOR ASA
|14,820
|+0,68 %