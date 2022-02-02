- (PLX AI) - NCC Q4 orders SEK 16,059 million.
- • Q4 sales SEK 15,998 million vs. estimate SEK 15,450 million
- • Q4 net income SEK 538 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK 5
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|14,620
|15,170
|07:32
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:16
|NCC Q4 EBIT SEK 605 Million vs. Estimate SEK 609 Million
|(PLX AI) - NCC Q4 orders SEK 16,059 million.• Q4 sales SEK 15,998 million vs. estimate SEK 15,450 million• Q4 net income SEK 538 million• Q4 EPS SEK 5
► Artikel lesen
|26.01.
|Nomination Committee's proposal regarding NCC AB Board of Directors
|25.01.
|Invitation to presentation of NCC AB's interim report for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021
|13.01.
|NCC AB signs Credit Facility of EUR 280 million
|11.01.
|NCC AB refurbishes and modernizes the Enskedalen block of service apartments
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|NCC AB
|14,640
|+1,46 %